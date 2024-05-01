Take-Two lays off Kerbal Space Program, OlliOlli World teams
Take-Two Interactive, parent company of 2K Games and GTA maker Rockstar, is closing Intercept and Roll7, the studios behind Kerbal Space Program and OlliOlli World, respectively. The news comes from internal documents that Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier viewed, including paperwork that Take-Two submitted to the Washington State Employment Security Department regarding Intercept’s closure.
Bloomberg’s phrasing suggests these closures are separate from Take-Two’s announcement earlier in 2024 about planned layoffs affecting five percent of its total workforce, or approximately 580 people, before the end of the year.
The Bloomberg report says Take-Two offered severance to all Roll7 employees, though it doesn’t mention whether Intercept employees received similar compensation. Take-Two said that, despite putting everyone who worked on Kerbal Space Program 2 out of a job, updates on the space game will continue.
Take-Two’s net revenue hovered around the $5 billion mark or higher each quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. The company expects slightly lower profits in 2024, but plans to launch GTA 6 sometime in 2025. Data from research firm Circana showed that GTA 5 dropped out of the year’s top-selling games in May 2024, but it remains one of the most-played games on PlayStation, even in the same months that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Rise of the Ronin landed on the charts.