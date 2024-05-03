A Tekken 8 bot is cheesing its online ranked mode with just one button on Twitch
Fighting game fans will tell you that Tekken 8 is a game of skill, but one bot on Twitch disagrees. The bot, named “Jimmashima”, is currently destroying players in the game’s online ranked mode with just one button, much to the dismay of professional Tekken players.
Jimmashima has been playing as the polarizing character Eddy Gordo on its live streams, constantly defeating opponents by mashing the button ‘3’, mapped to the left kick move. The joke, as Tekken fans would know, plays on players' criticism of Gordo for being too easy to master. The live streams also show a visual of a controller’s overlay, with the button being mashed endlessly to decimate other players.
The bot was created by Reddit user u/kjempe_humor, who hilariously announced their arrival on the scene in a post a week back. How complex is the code for mashing a button? “It’s exactly 21 lines of python actually,” commented the user on the original post.
Jimmashima’s exploits were being watched by a third of the game’s viewership on Twitch, with many supporting the bot’s creator financially for the hours of entertainment. The bot has gathered over 12,000 followers on the website.
It didn’t take long for other players to create their own bots to spam one button to win matches. Twitch streaming bot “3ddySmurfy” is also using the same tactic, although it isn’t live streaming as extensively as Jimmashima.
Tekken 8 was released earlier this year and its story mode continues the tale of Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima six months after Heihachi Mishima’s defeat in Tekken 7. Besides the online ranked mode, it also has a secondary story mode called Arcade Quest, which is an homage to the franchise’s arcade roots.
The game was praised for its visuals and improvement to game mechanics but didn’t offer anything considerably new for veteran fans, as noted in our Tekken 8 review.
Tekken 8 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.