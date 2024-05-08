The May Marvel Snap update adds five flashy character cards
The May Marvel Snap update is here, and it brings almost half a dozen new characters to the superhero game, alongside new locations and albums as well. The update, officially called the Blink in Time update, is live now, with two new cards to start with.
First is Baron Zemos, closing out April’s Marvel Snap update, with newcomer Nocturne in tow. Nocturne’s power lets you move the card once and replace it with a new one. Sage joins on May 14, 2024, who grants +2 power for each power among your current cards.
Namora turns up on May 21, 2024, and can give +5 power to each of your cards that’s alone at another location, and then there’s Sasquatch on May 28, 2024. Sasquatch costs 1 less for each card you played in the turn before.
Blink is also showing up at some point, though Second Dinner didn’t give a specific date. Blink’s power lets you swap the last card you played for a card with a higher power rating.
The May Marvel Snap update’s two new locations are Panoptichron – where cards that didn’t start in your deck get +2 power – and Cancun. Cancun doesn’t care about power, to the point where it doesn’t actually count toward who wins the game.
Finally, you can work towards three new albums.
- Dan Hipp (May 7, 2024): Includes Werewolf by Night avatar
- Rian Gonzales (May 15, 2024): Includes Silk avatar
- Oops, All chibis Rian Gonzales (May 31, 2024): Iron Lad avatar