The Rogue Prince of Persia gets new release date and gameplay trailer

The Prince's roguelite adventure releases on May 27 in Steam early access

Rahul Majumdar

The Rogue Prince of Persia is the second 2D game featuring the Prince this year
The Rogue Prince of Persia was delayed from its original release date thanks to the surprise drop of Hades 2. The 2D action roguelite will be released on May 27, 2024, unless Team Cherry decides to shadowdrop Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Dead Cells developer Evil Empire also revealed that the game will be significantly cheaper than expected. After all, Ubisoft's own 2D reboot of the franchise was priced at $50, but Evil Empire surprised everyone by revealing that The Rogue Prince of Persia will only cost $19.99. What's more, the game will get a launch discount as well, likely by 10%, making it a sweet deal for every Prince of Persia fan.

The trailer shows off the game's smooth parkour, boss battles, a crafting system, and the perks that will aid the Prince in each run. It also includes music from the main theme, composed by Persia trap music artist Asadi. Evil Empire will reveal more about the influences and creative process behind composing the game's soundtrack in a community update next week.

The Rogue Prince of Persia will be released in early access on Steam on May 27, 2024.

Rahul is a writer and filmmaker from India, currently navigating the entertainment industry in Mumbai. With a keen interest in film, video games, and the tech that drives them, Rahul has written for multiple outlets like TechQuila, IGN India and IndiaTimes. He has also worked on some shows and films you may or may not have heard of, although he vastly prefers gaming binge-sessions. His favourite games include The Witcher 3 (how original), and Assassin's Creed games of yore, and he's trying his best to get into more Nintendo games. When not rambling about pop culture in blogs, you can usually find him doing the same in bite-sized chunks over at Twitter (or whichever platform is popular at the moment)!