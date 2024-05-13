The Rogue Prince of Persia gets new release date and gameplay trailer
The Rogue Prince of Persia was delayed from its original release date thanks to the surprise drop of Hades 2. The 2D action roguelite will be released on May 27, 2024, unless Team Cherry decides to shadowdrop Hollow Knight: Silksong.
Dead Cells developer Evil Empire also revealed that the game will be significantly cheaper than expected. After all, Ubisoft's own 2D reboot of the franchise was priced at $50, but Evil Empire surprised everyone by revealing that The Rogue Prince of Persia will only cost $19.99. What's more, the game will get a launch discount as well, likely by 10%, making it a sweet deal for every Prince of Persia fan.
The trailer shows off the game's smooth parkour, boss battles, a crafting system, and the perks that will aid the Prince in each run. It also includes music from the main theme, composed by Persia trap music artist Asadi. Evil Empire will reveal more about the influences and creative process behind composing the game's soundtrack in a community update next week.
The Rogue Prince of Persia will be released in early access on Steam on May 27, 2024.