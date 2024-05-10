The Rogue Prince of Persia delayed, but not by a lot
Evil Empire, the creators of Dead Cells, shocked everyone by revealing they’ve been working on a Prince of Persia game. The game, announced at the Triple-i initiative showcase as The Rogue Prince of Persia, was supposed to come out in early access on May 14 but has now been delayed.
Don’t worry though as the game will still come out this month. It turns out that the devs at Evil Empire are also big fans of Hades 2, and are using that god-like roguelike’s surprise early-access launch as a cover to polish their own game.
“While we have every confidence in The Rogue Prince of Persia, it's not every day that a game in the same genre as you, which is one of the most anticipated upcoming games of 2024, will release into Early Access a week before you plan to do the same,” reads a post from Evil Empire. “We are not prideful enough to ignore the implications of that, and we truly believe that this short delay is the best decision for us and our Early Access journey.
“This also lets us keep polishing up the game, add even more cool things and kick some stubborn bugs out before release. The Day 1 patch was getting pretty hefty, so gaining more time to test it and add more stuff before launch day has considerably lowered the stress levels of our producer and game director already!”
The Rogue Prince of Persia will be released in early access on Steam later this month. It's the second 2D game featuring the prince to come out this year, following the critically acclaimed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.