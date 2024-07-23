Video Games

New dev Play by Play Studios reveals 3v3 basketball title The Run: Got Next

Indie dev wants ‘to shake up the sports games landscape with something new’

Marco Wutz

Play by Play Studios

Founded in 2021, Play by Play Studios has managed to stay under the radar while it worked on its debut title, but the development team now feels ready to share the news about The Run: Got Next, “a character-driven, full court 3v3 hoops game that celebrates the attitude, style, and skills of streetball culture.” The game is being developed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with the release being planned for 2025.

“We’re not interested in making another simulation of the pros for our consoles and PCs,” the team communicated in the game’s announcement. “Our focus is to celebrate the global culture and spirit of sports – bringing people together, focusing on the fun and pure play within each sport, and creating everlasting memories from those experiences. We’ve taken a lot of inspiration from the sports games we grew up playing, and we’re ready to shake up the sports games landscape with something new.”

Play by Play’s small team certainly has the talent to make it work: It was founded and is being led by Scott Probst, the former general manager of Visceral Games at EA. He brought on board the former creative director of the Madden franchise, Mike Young, who’s also done extensive work on the NBA Street series, and Terry Smith, the art director on the first God of War game.

The Run: Got Next screenshot.
A look at the artstyle you can expect from The Run: Got Next. / Play by Play Studios

Probst wrote: “As the years have gone by the gaming industry has grown exponentially, and in many cases business has taken precedence over the fun of a particular experience – that sucks. I’ve found this myself in many sports games today where I feel like I have to grind hundreds of hours to be good, I have to pay hundreds of dollars (on top of the $70 I already spend for the game itself) to have an ok time, and I have to go out on random quests to do things that don’t really have anything to do with the fun of the game or the sport.”

This, Probst added, is the team’s main motivation: “Let’s take our lifelong love for gaming, for sport and combine these two things like it should be done – for fun. We’re not gonna worry about overly complex menus, GM modes, micromanagement of rosters, opening packs, or playing a game that feels like I’m watching a broadcast [...]. We’re gonna double down on fun and get you into the game, and we’re gonna do it with style.”

In The Run: Got Next, players will build a roster of streetballers, who come with their own strong and weak traits as well as customized move sets for their specific playstyle. Play by Play wants every run to feel different with some courts favoring different playstyles “along with surprises to keep you on your toes.”

If that sounds like the game was inspired by some roguelikes, then that’d be correct: The team mentioned Balatro and Hades among the titles that informed their ideas.

The game features a distinct, handcrafted world with “a uniquely stylized look and feel.” Textures are all hand-painted, characters are cell-shaded, and animations hand-keyed. 

“This is a fully curated sports experience”, the studio promised.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News