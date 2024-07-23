New dev Play by Play Studios reveals 3v3 basketball title The Run: Got Next
Founded in 2021, Play by Play Studios has managed to stay under the radar while it worked on its debut title, but the development team now feels ready to share the news about The Run: Got Next, “a character-driven, full court 3v3 hoops game that celebrates the attitude, style, and skills of streetball culture.” The game is being developed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with the release being planned for 2025.
“We’re not interested in making another simulation of the pros for our consoles and PCs,” the team communicated in the game’s announcement. “Our focus is to celebrate the global culture and spirit of sports – bringing people together, focusing on the fun and pure play within each sport, and creating everlasting memories from those experiences. We’ve taken a lot of inspiration from the sports games we grew up playing, and we’re ready to shake up the sports games landscape with something new.”
Play by Play’s small team certainly has the talent to make it work: It was founded and is being led by Scott Probst, the former general manager of Visceral Games at EA. He brought on board the former creative director of the Madden franchise, Mike Young, who’s also done extensive work on the NBA Street series, and Terry Smith, the art director on the first God of War game.
Probst wrote: “As the years have gone by the gaming industry has grown exponentially, and in many cases business has taken precedence over the fun of a particular experience – that sucks. I’ve found this myself in many sports games today where I feel like I have to grind hundreds of hours to be good, I have to pay hundreds of dollars (on top of the $70 I already spend for the game itself) to have an ok time, and I have to go out on random quests to do things that don’t really have anything to do with the fun of the game or the sport.”
This, Probst added, is the team’s main motivation: “Let’s take our lifelong love for gaming, for sport and combine these two things like it should be done – for fun. We’re not gonna worry about overly complex menus, GM modes, micromanagement of rosters, opening packs, or playing a game that feels like I’m watching a broadcast [...]. We’re gonna double down on fun and get you into the game, and we’re gonna do it with style.”
In The Run: Got Next, players will build a roster of streetballers, who come with their own strong and weak traits as well as customized move sets for their specific playstyle. Play by Play wants every run to feel different with some courts favoring different playstyles “along with surprises to keep you on your toes.”
If that sounds like the game was inspired by some roguelikes, then that’d be correct: The team mentioned Balatro and Hades among the titles that informed their ideas.
The game features a distinct, handcrafted world with “a uniquely stylized look and feel.” Textures are all hand-painted, characters are cell-shaded, and animations hand-keyed.
“This is a fully curated sports experience”, the studio promised.