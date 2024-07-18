Throne and Liberty Open Beta servers open today
NCSOFT’s MMORPG Throne and Liberty, which will be published by Amazon Games in the west, is opening its doors for a public beta test. Interested users can download the game on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S starting on July 18, 2024, at 10am PT and dive into the action.
This Open Beta will run until July 23, 2024, at 10am PT, and feature crossplay between the three platforms. Progress made during the test will not be carried over into the final release, so there’s no point in worrying about being optimal while playing – just get in there and explore if the title has something you might enjoy.
Throne and Liberty is scheduled for release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 17, 2024. It will be free-to-play – so you can just try it out on release if you can’t catch it during the beta – and focuses on massive PvP battles between guides, including immense siege battles. There is an element of politics and intrigue in the game as well, as guilds participating in such battles can always decide to switch sides during combat, betraying their erstwhile allies.
Merv Lee Kwai, Amazon Games’ franchise lead for Throne and Liberty, told us at Gamescom 2023 that all that drama was the aspect he was most excited about.
“And it’s not just about the attackers taking over the castle,” he said. “There are many capture points inside of the castle, so they could just take the armory to raid it for enhancement materials and not even focus on capturing the castle. The guild who owns a castle gains benefits from it – there is a tax system in place, so there are material benefits for those holding the castle. There is a lot to manage here and that adds a bit of a meta layer to it. That’s what draws me most to games of this genre. That open sandbox unpredictability, where the story is yours to tell.”
It’s basically like EVE Online and Game of Thrones having a beautiful baby.