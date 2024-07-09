Video Games

Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties release date set for July 2024

Massive update coming to the strategy game for free

Marco Wutz

Creative Assembly / Sega

Praise Amun-Ra, because the immense map update for Total War: Pharaoh, dubbed Dynasties, will be released on July 25, 2024. Available for free to all owners of the strategy game, this patch adds entirely new swaths of land to the west and east of the current map, introducing new major cultures and factions to create a true Bronze Age Total War experience.

In the west, players will find familiar faces from Total War: Troy with the Mycenaeans and other proto-Greeks waging war against the Trojan enemies on the other side of the Aegean. Towards the east a new major power is rising with the Assyrian Empire, while the formerly great Babylon tries to rise from the ashes.

Dynasties comes with massive content expansions in basically every aspect of the game and contains an overhauled combat system to address feedback from the community – which also includes the introduction of some early cavalry and camelry units, despite them only coming to the region later historically. A family tree system puts the titular Dynasties into the game, so the player can now grow their realm over generations.

“From the outset of our design journey on Total War: Pharaoh, our vision has always been to deliver a grand-scale recreation of the turbulent Bronze Age Collapse; one brimming with historical intrigue, authentic representations of iconic civilisation, and a sandbox theater that allows you to rewrite the course of human history,” commented game director Todor Nikolov from Creative Assembly Sofia. 

He added: “We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved and whilst this will be our final content addition, we hope it serves as a love letter that encapsulates our continued passion for this wonderful age. Thanks for your support.”

This confirms that active content development for Pharaoh is done – which is not surprising, since Creative Assembly Sofia has already been partly conscripted to work on DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3, including the upcoming expansion focusing on Khorne, Greenskins, and Ogres.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News