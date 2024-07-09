Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties release date set for July 2024
Praise Amun-Ra, because the immense map update for Total War: Pharaoh, dubbed Dynasties, will be released on July 25, 2024. Available for free to all owners of the strategy game, this patch adds entirely new swaths of land to the west and east of the current map, introducing new major cultures and factions to create a true Bronze Age Total War experience.
In the west, players will find familiar faces from Total War: Troy with the Mycenaeans and other proto-Greeks waging war against the Trojan enemies on the other side of the Aegean. Towards the east a new major power is rising with the Assyrian Empire, while the formerly great Babylon tries to rise from the ashes.
Dynasties comes with massive content expansions in basically every aspect of the game and contains an overhauled combat system to address feedback from the community – which also includes the introduction of some early cavalry and camelry units, despite them only coming to the region later historically. A family tree system puts the titular Dynasties into the game, so the player can now grow their realm over generations.
“From the outset of our design journey on Total War: Pharaoh, our vision has always been to deliver a grand-scale recreation of the turbulent Bronze Age Collapse; one brimming with historical intrigue, authentic representations of iconic civilisation, and a sandbox theater that allows you to rewrite the course of human history,” commented game director Todor Nikolov from Creative Assembly Sofia.
He added: “We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved and whilst this will be our final content addition, we hope it serves as a love letter that encapsulates our continued passion for this wonderful age. Thanks for your support.”
This confirms that active content development for Pharaoh is done – which is not surprising, since Creative Assembly Sofia has already been partly conscripted to work on DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3, including the upcoming expansion focusing on Khorne, Greenskins, and Ogres.