Total War: Warhammer 3 Hotfix 5.1.2 patch notes: Invisible Pistoliers have reappeared
Was it kind of silly that the Empire’s Pistoliers in Total War: Warhammer 3 could turn invisible, resulting in riderless horses firing pistol shots at enemy formations? Yes. But it was also pretty funny to see a group of horses gallop up to a horde of undead and the zombies crumbling to dust simply because the totally normal animals neighed at them a little.
Still, it’s probably better overall that this rendering issue with the Pistolier models has been fixed – one of several bug fixes included in Hotfix 5.1.2 for Total War: Warhammer 3.
Among them is an addition to the big ticket items from the previous hotfix, which tackled an issue that prevented vassal states from paying their due tribute – this time, the tax dodgers paid only a fraction of what they actually owed after players reloaded a save. Very inventive, aren’t they?
Find the full Total War: Warhammer 3 Hotfix 5.1.2 patch notes below.
Total War: Warhammer 3 Hotfix 5.1.2 patch notes
- Fixed an issue where vassal income would significantly reduce after loading a save following the removal of a vassal due to endgame objectives. This was caused by the game subtracting the previous tribute from the income without resetting the tribute value, leading to repeated incorrect deductions. We missed this specific issue initially, but we believe this updated solution resolves all related problems.
- Fixed an issue with the 'Continue Campaign' button in Launcher not continuing the campaign, and instead redirecting to the main game screen.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when players overcast a spell while commanding a unit with multiple shot types in battle. This issue was identified and resolved thanks to detailed reports from our community forums!
- Fixed the following abilities not affect units that were not nearby when the battle began: Rune of Stoicism, Ancestor Rune, Rune of Courage, Spirit Conduit (Hierotitan)
- Fixed an issue when the general was removed from the military force, the unit would become a colonel and be treated by the UI like a hero rather than a normal unit.
- Fixed an issue where river crossing battle maps would not trigger when fighting on river crossings or alongside rivers on the Immortal Empires campaign map.
- Fixed rendering issues with Pistoliers unit which would result the rider model not being visible.
- Fixed an issue where playing custom battles as Daemons of Chaos, using the Shadow Legion colour scheme, the army abilities would be missing.
- Fixed plate armor opacity issues with several Empire units.
- Fixed a bug when moving Thorek on Anvil mount in campaign, which would lead to his model tilting backwards during the move animation.
- Explosive ammunition for Hochland Long Rifles no longer reduces penetration value from 1 to 0.
- Tempest from the Lore of High Magic now matches its visual duration at 17 seconds for both regular and overcast.
- Fixed an issue where Dark Elf buildings that reduce slave count only functioned correctly when constructed by the player. Captured settlements with pre-existing economic buildings did not reduce slave count until these buildings were upgraded or replaced. This fix ensures that the slave count reduction feature works as intended immediately upon acquiring such buildings.
- Fixed a crash in multiplayer campaign games where completing the Changeling Cult building "Ravaging Host" in another player's settlement would cause the game to crash.
- Fixed some instances of skills that penalise enemy hero success chance instead being granted to the enemy, making them penalise your success chance.
- Fixed issue where a placeholder icon would show on some Shadowy Dealing actions.
- Fixed a bug where a military force with plague was able to get infected and lost its ability to use the switching plagues mechanic.
- Fixing an audio issue with the Mechanical Steed mount which was not triggering surface appropriate footsteps.
- After a long tug-of-war with his rot beast, Kayzk has finally recovered his blade, which he now wields in all its disgusting glory.
- One player watching the Immortal Empires flyby will no longer block the other players' actions, sometimes causing desync.
- Fixed an issue where the chance of a magic item dropping or being stolen was not being correctly modified by effects on Heroes embedded in the army.
- The Black Staff item's bound power of darkness now matches regular power of darkness: +0.3 winds per second and does equivalent self damage.
- Added missing page-turning sound effects for Blue Scribes.
- Fixed a bug where armies would get replenished to 100% after being defeated and sacked. Now they will be replenished only by the desired amount of 25%.
- Added missing lava and portal sound effects to Bleeding Spire map.