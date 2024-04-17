Total War: Warhammer 3 – Thrones of Decay: Nemesis Crown mechanics revealed
The Thrones of Decay DLC will add a brand-new campaign mechanic to Total War: Warhammer 3 that all factions will be able to interact with, just like the Sword of Khaine introduced previously. The Nemesis Crown is a powerful and ancient artifact, which steadily whispers to its wearer and boosts their strength in return for bolstering their bloodlust. Some factions, naturally, see that part more as a bonus than a hindrance.
When players come upon the Nemesis Crown, they have the choice of taking it for themselves or sealing it away. The latter will result in a nice cash payout and temporary bonuses – but the Crown will eventually return to the world. Its first appearance will be in the Empire, later on the item can appear anywhere in the world.
Choosing to wear the Nemesis Crown is of course the more interesting option. First of all, the item does not fill an item slot – it’s a separate asset. Second, it has a unique bonus for every faction in the game in store. Free Legendary Lord Epidemius, for example, gains an additional 10% plague spread chance.
The rest of its bonuses – and drawbacks – are the same for everyone: Wearing it gives you a diplomatic malus with all other factions – they’re jealous of your fashion sense, no doubt. The character picking the Crown up gains a boost to their HP as well as the active Nemesis Crown ability and Corruption of the Crown passive on the battlefield. Their army benefits from a weapon and missile strength buff.
You can level up the Nemesis Crown to boost these bonuses and gain additional benefits, such as a campaign movement range increase after winning battles. Be careful, though, as its bad effects grow as well – you may not be able to afford that additional upkeep on your army, for example.
Speaking of battles: The Nemesis Crown demands victories and puts you on a continuous timer: If you don’t win a battle before the timer runs out, the Crown shall be lost. It will also leave you if you should lose any battles after taking possession of it.
If you’re wondering what the Nemesis Crown is, lore-wise, it basically boils down to: The Dwarfs used Warpstone to make a powerful magic rune and inlaid it on the Nemesis Crown, making it a corrupting and evil force.
