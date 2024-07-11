Video Games

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Stunning OvN Lost World mod unveiled

There’s never been a prettier campaign map

Marco Wutz

OvN shakyrivers / Creative Assembly / Sega

One of Total War: Warhammer 3’s most notable mod teams, OvN, has unveiled its next project – and it’s a stunning one: Lost World will add more than 100 unique settlement skins, more than 35 campaign scenes, and more than 20 brand-new landmarks to the Immortal Empires mode as well as the popular Immortal Empires Expanded mod.

OvN is known in the community for its high-quality faction mods, such as the OvN Lost Factions: Araby mod, which even features custom voice acting. This time, the crew tackled a purely visual challenge and wanted to provide players with lots more eye candy while conquering the world.

“If you've ever wished that Warhammer cities looked as unique as they are described to be in the lore, this is the mod for you,” the group stated. “This mod also includes lengthy and informative lore descriptions for nearly 85% of the settlements in the game.”

They wrote that developer Creative Assembly “understandably doesn't have the time to make every settlement unique [...] but luckily we do have the time.”

“Lost World is just a big labor of love from folks that want to see the Warhammer Fantasy world fully realized,” the modders explained.

Looking at the first screenshots provided by the team, the flavor is indeed off the charts: The Black Tower of Arkhan finally is a black tower surrounded by dark energies, Wizard Caliph’s Palace looks like it’s cut straight from an oriental fairy tale, and the Lizardmen’s Golden Tower looks as rich as it makes its owner.

Total War: Warhammer 3 screenshot of Wizard Caliph's Palace in OvN's Lost World mod.
I can almost hear Robin Williams singing in the background. / OvN Dave, Woolsei, BarboMarsh / Creative Assembly / Sega

Settlement skins aside, having over 35 additional campaign scenes is going to do wonders for the map as well. To explain: A campaign scene describes the little details happening on the map, such as manticores circling around a mountain top or wolves running around a forest. And who doesn’t love having landmarks represented on the map? That’s been one of the coolest things ever since the wonders of the world were visible on the map in Rome: Total War.

OvN Lost World isn’t quite live yet, but the team promised that players won’t have to wait for long – in the meantime, you can check out OvN’s Steam Workshop page, where the mod will appear once it’s online alongside some of the best Total War: Warhammer 3 mods.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News