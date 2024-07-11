Total War: Warhammer 3 – Stunning OvN Lost World mod unveiled
One of Total War: Warhammer 3’s most notable mod teams, OvN, has unveiled its next project – and it’s a stunning one: Lost World will add more than 100 unique settlement skins, more than 35 campaign scenes, and more than 20 brand-new landmarks to the Immortal Empires mode as well as the popular Immortal Empires Expanded mod.
OvN is known in the community for its high-quality faction mods, such as the OvN Lost Factions: Araby mod, which even features custom voice acting. This time, the crew tackled a purely visual challenge and wanted to provide players with lots more eye candy while conquering the world.
“If you've ever wished that Warhammer cities looked as unique as they are described to be in the lore, this is the mod for you,” the group stated. “This mod also includes lengthy and informative lore descriptions for nearly 85% of the settlements in the game.”
They wrote that developer Creative Assembly “understandably doesn't have the time to make every settlement unique [...] but luckily we do have the time.”
“Lost World is just a big labor of love from folks that want to see the Warhammer Fantasy world fully realized,” the modders explained.
Looking at the first screenshots provided by the team, the flavor is indeed off the charts: The Black Tower of Arkhan finally is a black tower surrounded by dark energies, Wizard Caliph’s Palace looks like it’s cut straight from an oriental fairy tale, and the Lizardmen’s Golden Tower looks as rich as it makes its owner.
Settlement skins aside, having over 35 additional campaign scenes is going to do wonders for the map as well. To explain: A campaign scene describes the little details happening on the map, such as manticores circling around a mountain top or wolves running around a forest. And who doesn’t love having landmarks represented on the map? That’s been one of the coolest things ever since the wonders of the world were visible on the map in Rome: Total War.
OvN Lost World isn’t quite live yet, but the team promised that players won’t have to wait for long – in the meantime, you can check out OvN’s Steam Workshop page, where the mod will appear once it’s online alongside some of the best Total War: Warhammer 3 mods.