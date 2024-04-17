Video Games

Total War: Warhammer 3 fans love the Thrones of Decay changes

“We are so back”

Marco Wutz

Creative Assembly / Sega

Comebacks have been all the rage in gaming these days – for better or worse, as the avoidance of bad decisions wouldn’t make them necessary in the first place. Much has been said about Cyberpunk 2077’s recovery or the slow and steady rise of No Man’s Sky, but with Thrones of Decay, the newest DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3, shaping up to be one of the hottest expansions Creative Assembly has ever released, the British developer deserves to enter the conversation.

After the last-minute cancellation of Hyenas, weak commercial reception of Total War: Pharaoh, and disastrous launch of the Shadows of Change DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3, the studio is firing from all cylinders for Thrones of Decay. Not only does it include a ton of meaty content, fans can choose to buy only the portion of the DLC they are personally interested in thanks to a new pricing scheme adopted by Creative Assembly.

It also seems like a massive amount of fan feedback has informed the decisions made around the faction reworks for Nurgle, the Empire, and the Dwarfs coming to the game for free with the DLC – it’s like the developers had a look at online discussions and transformed them into a to-do list to check items off of.

Hell, we’re getting the bromance between Balthasar Gelt and Zhao Ming teased in the Immortal Empires trailer in the game thanks to Gelt’s new start position, which includes a meme-worthy in-game event with a temporary buff called My Alchemical Romance. You even get the option to return to more familiar lands, so you can still get the old “Welcome to Estalia”-flavor of Gelt.

Total War: Warhammer 3 screenshot of an in-game bonus.
These devs are loving their job. / Creative Assembly / Sega

Gotrek and Felix finally get the love they deserve and will be made into Legendary Heroes, so we can have a proper team-up between them and Ulrika Magdova under someone’s banner.

Then there are the free Legendary Lord Epidemius, free Gold Wizard hero, and the brand-new Nemesis Crown campaign mechanic to spice up everyone’s playthroughs.

“Can’t cope with all these wins, sorry. Feel dizzy,” one redditor commented. Another one said: “CA is on fire (in the good way this time).” 

Similarly joyous expressions are found everywhere else in the Total War community – it’s as if the shadow of recent disappointments on players finally has been lifted for good. It feels good once again to be a Total War fan.

Of course, a major obstacle remains: Creative Assembly needs to assure that Thrones of Decay remains without large technical hiccups. It has done a lot of work over the last couple of months when it comes to fixing issues with the game and it’d be a shame if the DLC introduced new bugs that plague players – if the final remaining reveals about the Dwarfs are received as well as those for Nurgle and the Empire, Thrones of Decay has the chance of undoing the damage Creative Assembly did to itself last year and that is no small feat.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg