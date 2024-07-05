Trails through Daybreak 2 is coming soon
It’s a Falcom-ful Anime Expo this year, as NIS America announced Trails through Daybreak 2’s English release less than a day after announcing Ys X’s release date. The RPG, which originally released in Japan in 2022 with the subtitle “Crimson Sin,” will launch sometime in early 2025 for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5, and PC via GOG, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.
Daybreak 2 picks up shortly after the first game ends as a new, more dangerous threat rears its head.
“No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives,” Daybreak 2’s description reads. “But a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister.”
“With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.”
The first Trails through Daybreak only launched today, so those words probably don’t mean much to folks who haven’t kept up with the series’ Japanese releases – folks who aren’t sickos like me, in other words. Suffice to say, it’s a direct sequel that digs even deeper into the expansive setting Falcom created and expands on Van Arkride, Agnes Claudel, and the rest of the gang in ways we don’t usually get to see in the series.
A few familiar faces make a return as well, including Swin and Nadia from Trails into Reverie.
If you’re keen on diving into an excellent, story-driven RPG with modern conveniences and a classic storytelling bent, as we called Trails through Daybreak in our review, it’s out now for PC, PlayStation, and Switch.