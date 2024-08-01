Ubisoft is making a free NFL football game for mobile
Ubisoft is teaming up with the NFL and NFL Players Association to make a new, free-to-play football mobile game that blends card-based sports games with fantasy football. It’s called NFL Primetime Fantasy, and Ubisoft plans to launch it sometime in November 2024.
Ubisoft said players who pre-register to take part in NFL Primetime Fantasy’s open beta will get an early access bundle that includes a Classc+ card pack and 100 Adrenaline Points, which you use to activate player modifiers during live NFL games.
Playing during live NFL games is big part of NFL Primetime Fantasy. You’ll build a roster of character cards, not unlike with FIFA’s FUT modes, compete in weekly events, and then play along with a live game by “anticipating big events” or swapping players on the bench at the right moment to increase your score. Or you can just play along with the match for fun.
“This exciting collaboration with Ubisoft opens up fresh territory in the gaming world for the NFL,” Ed Kiang, the NFL’s vice president of video games, said in a press statement. “NFL Primetime Fantasy marks the first NFL-licensed mobile game tied to our live games, driving fans closer to the sport than ever before. With this new addition to our expansive gaming portfolio, we demonstrate our dedication to offering non-traditional video gaming experiences for our fans.”
“We’re thrilled to partner with the NFL and NFLPA for the first time, leveraging our gaming expertise to bring fans an innovative experience with NFL Primetime Fantasy.” Brenda Panagrossi, Ubisoft’s general manager in the US, said. “By gamifying live stats, we turn real-time game data into interactive, engaging content, offering a new way for NFL fans to connect with the sport they love.”
NFL Primetime Fantasy pre-registration is open now on Google Play and the Apple App Store.