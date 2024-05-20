Video Games

Ubisoft reveals XDefiant PC requirements and features

This is what you need to run XDefiant on your PC

Rahul Majumdar

XDefiant launches for free this week.
After many delays, Ubisoft is finally prepared to released XDefiant, the free-to-play arena shooter. Before its official preseason releases on May 21, Ubisoft has revealed what kind of PC specs you'll need to run the game.

Given that it's a free game that Ubisoft would want most people to access, it's no surprise to see that it doesn't require too much. Gamers running a 1080p monitor can easily attain high frame rates with budget GPUs, and the same goes for CPUs.

On PC, the game also supports extra features such as an uncapped frame rate, ultrawide resolutions, and Nvidia Reflex. You don't need a DX12-supported GPU to play it, so a nearly decade-old graphics card like the GTX 1050 Ti will run it fine.

XDefiant PC system requirements

Here are the XDefiant's PC system requirements:

Minimum (1080p)

Recommended (1080p)

Enthusiast (1440p)

Ultra
(4K)

CPU

Intel i3-10105F/AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel i3-10105F/AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel i5-10400/AMD Ryzen 3 3600

Intel i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU

Intel Arc A380
Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
AMD RX 5500XT

Intel Arc A750
Nvidia GTX 1060
AMD RX 5500XT

Intel Arc A770
Nvidia RTX 2060
AMD RX 5600XT

Nvidia RTX 3080
AMD RX 6800XT

RAM

8 GB

16 GB

16 GB

16 GB

OS

Windows 10

Windows 10

Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11

Storage

35 GB

35 GB

35 GB

35 GB

You can preload the game through the Ubisoft Connect app before it releases. Unfortunately, the XDefiant won't be released on Steam or the Epic Games Store, so you'll have to bear with Ubisoft's client.

Everything coming to XDefiant in its preseason.
Despite how it looks, Ubisoft has big plans for XDefiant. The preseason will launch with five factions, fourteen maps, and five game modes. XDefiant's year 1 roadmap will add new battle passes each season, along with new factions and maps.

XDefiant preseason launch times

The preseason period for XDefiant will start on May 21, 2024, at the following times:

  • 10 AM PT
  • 1 PM ET
  • 10:30 PM IST
  • 7 PM CEST
  • 2 AM JST (May 22)

Tom Clancy's XDefiant releases on May 21, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for free.

