Boxing game Undisputed raises £15 million in funding ahead of console release
Undisputed, a brutally realistic boxing game from Steel City Interactive, has raised over £15 million in funding in its latest financing round. The game, currently available on Steam in early access, is
The latest financing round was led by Novator Ventures, with boxing veterans Egis Klimas and Jose de la Cruz also getting involved with the project as official advisors. While no release date was provided, Undisputed is making good progress with a planned release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.
“I’m delighted to have such a formidable team of investors in our camp," said Ash Habib, CEO and Founder of SCI. "They share our vision to bring boxing back to video games and deliver a world-beating, authentic game that does justice to the sport we all love.
“There has been a vacuum in the market for a high quality, licensed boxing video game for the past decade," said Thor Björgólfsson, Chairman and Founder of Novator. "It is fantastic to see how a passionate indie studio went on a mission to put boxing back on the map of video gaming and created the first major boxing game in a generation. We are delighted to partner with Steel City Interactive to support Ash and his team in launching Undisputed and cannot wait to play the full version."
“From the outset, it has been tremendous working with Ash to hone his ambitious plans for Steel City Interactive and bring on board the right mix of strategic partners to help him realize success," added David Gardner, General Partner of LVP. "Boxing remains one of the most popular sports globally and yet has been underserved by the games industry. In striving for authenticity and embedding itself deeply within the boxing community, we believe Undisputed will deliver a knockout reception when the bell rings for full launch."
In a recent development update, Steel City Interactive discussed implementing several balancing changes, updates to animations, physics systems for character models, and more. The developers also confirmed that features such as flinching (replaced with a 'push' mechanic), clinching, and the vulnerability system will not be included in the game's launch version. However, SCI is promising a good amount of post-launch updates in the form of DLC.
Undisputed is currently available on Steam in early access.