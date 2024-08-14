Until Dawn remake release date revealed for PS5 and PC
Supermassive Games’ classic interactive horror drama Until Dawn is getting remade – not by Supermassive, mind you – as was revealed in a State of Play back in January. Now, after months of waiting, Sony has lifted the lid on the upcoming game, and given Until Dawn’s remake a release date.
In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has revealed that the Until Dawn remake will be released on October 4, 2024. The new version of the game, said to be “rebuilt and enhanced,” will be released on both PS5 and PC on the same day, and preorders will be available from August 21, 2024. Sony has not announced a price for the game yet.
The PlayStation Blog post goes into great detail about the work done on the game to remake it for the PS5, and it could easily be mistaken for a whole new game. Well, almost, because the plot and general progression of the game is going to be identical — visually, though, it’s had a total overhaul.
Until Dawn’s remake was rebuilt entirely in Unreal Engine 5, and uses all the fancy new UE5 lighting tools available. The result is a game that looks decidedly different, but whether or not it looks better is probably a matter of taste. Take a look for yourself in the comparison video below.
The character models look much more realistic, as do fabrics and materials throughout the world, and the animation, while still a bit stilted, looks a lot more natural. There will also be an updated “injury mark system,” which means cuts, bruises, tears, snow, and water will apply to the characters’ bodies in more realistic ways.
The most controversial change, though, will be the addition of a free camera in many parts of the game. While the original’s fixed camera angles will still be present in some scenes, many will use what Sony is calling a “modern third-person camera,” which is just your standard third-person over-the-shoulder camera that can be seen in just about any modern horror game. To me, that feels a little bit like missing the point of the original game, but we’ll have to wait and see how it feels in the final game.
If you'd rather not replay a new version of the same old game, there's always the Shazam director's Until Dawn movie adaptation on the way, too. That, at least, won't have a free camera.