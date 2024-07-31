Valnet acquires game review aggregator OpenCritic
Valnet, the corporation that owns tech and culture sites TheGamer, GameRant, ScreenRant, and HowToGeek, among many others, has acquired the video game review aggregator OpenCritic for an undisclosed amount. Brad Fleischman, Valnet’s general manager of gaming, made the announcement in a post on GameRant and outlined plans to transform OpenCritic into a social media platform for gamers.
“OpenCritic is well-known for giving gaming enthusiasts clear, unbiased aggregation of game reviews, proving an invaluable service to the gaming industry as a whole,” Fleischman said in the announcement.
Calling OpenCritic “unbiased” is a curious thing to say, considering it functions the same as Metacritic, the other major aggregator, and spotlights the same reviews from the same major outlets as Metacritic. That includes review scores from, and SEO-boosting links to, Valnet's gaming publications.
“We’ve got big plans to make it the ultimate social network for gamers, with new, unique features that boost social interaction, community engagement, and library building for our userbase,” he continued.
"With Valnet’s experience and resources, OpenCritic is set for continued growth. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to the innovative opportunities ahead,” OpenCritic co-founder Matthew Enthoven said in a press statement. “This acquisition aligns with our mission to deliver top-notch, engaging, and informative content to gamers everywhere. By combining Valnet’s resources with OpenCritic’s expertise, we’re ready to set new industry standards and deliver the needs of even more passionate gaming enthusiasts."
Fleischman said Valnet is already working on new ways to improve OpenCritic and expand how it works, and one of those is integration on PC platforms Steam, GoG, and the Epic Games Store, right under the Metacritic score.