Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2: Ventrue Clan abilities revealed
Obi-Wan Kenobi going “these aren’t the droids you’re looking for” has always been an iconic Star Wars moment and showed how useful the Force could be even outside of combat. So if you’re a vampire and you’ve just been spotted sucking the life out of some fool you’ve crossed paths with, an ability like that would come in very handy as well, right? In that case, you’re probably going to be quite happy joining the Ventrue Clan in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.
This group of blue-blooded vampire nobility is all about dominating others and forcing puppets to carry out their will – manipulating someone’s memory is the least of their tricks.
Their version of the Jedi mind trick is called Cloud Memory and causes the target to forget that they’ve ever seen you, putting them into a very relaxed and unalert state. However, the Ventrue have more extreme tools at their disposal as well, such as Possession. This skill allows you to possess the target, seeing through its eyes. What’s more, you can order the possessed target to attack someone, causing chaos in the enemy ranks from afar.
You can even widen this effect with Mass Manipulation, subjugating all enemies you can see and ensuring that your abilities affect all of them – which is great if you want to go full Lelouch on their butts and use Terminal Decree, ordering them to wipe themselves out.
The Ventrue’s feeding mechanics are not too shabby either, as they can restore additional health whenever they suck blood. Their Flesh of Marble ability also makes feeding toughen up their skin so that they’re more damage-resistant.
As a Ventrue, you’ll essentially act as a puppeteer: You dominate weaker enemies, using them as pawns in your schemes or in combat, or force them to kill themselves right away, while you build up additional strength through feeding in order to take down any challenging foes resisting your mind control.