You can now try the Visions of Mana demo for free ahead of release
Still unsure whether you want to give Visions of Mana, which will be released in August 2024 and can already be pre-ordered, a go on PC, PS4, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S? Well, there’s no reason to think too hard about it, because Ouka Studios and Square Enix have just published a free demo for the game on all platforms it will be available on. Instead of getting a headache by weighing pros and cons, you can simply jump in and experience a little slice of the game.
“Experience a section of the story, battles, and exploration in this demo of Visions of Mana. (Some content differs from the release version of the game.),” the official description of the demo explains.
Players giving the trial version their time can actually earn some benefits for the full game: All users playing through the demo will receive three weapons at launch – all of them for Val, the game’s main protagonist.
The available rewards are:
- Val’s Gladius
- Val’s Falx
- Val’s Horn Lance
Players will get their hands on these weapons by proceeding as far as Chapter 1 in the full version. A gladius is a type of shortsword most famously used by the Romans in real history, while a falx is a curved longsword that has its sharp edge on the inside of the curve – it was used by the Dacians and Thracians, two ancient peoples living in the Balkans.
You can find the Visions of Mana PC demo on Steam.