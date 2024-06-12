Video Games

Visions of Mana release date set for August 2024, pre-orders available

The wait is almost over

Marco Wutz

Square Enix

Visions of Mana, the next entry into Square Enix’s fantasy series about sacred swords and, well, mana, will be released on August 29, 2024. It will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S with pre-orders on all of these platforms being available now.

Check out the brand-new launch date trailer for the game, in which protagonist Val and his friend Hinna, who’s been freshly appointed as the Alm of Fire, embark on a journey to the Mana Tree:

The Mana series started off in 1991 under the flag of a more iconic Square Enix brand – as Final Fantasy Adventure. In 1993, Secret of Mana was released on the SNES and became an all-time classic, cementing the Mana series as one that would continue for decades to come.

Trials of Mana followed in 1995 on the Super Famicom, after which the main series took a break – a long break. Dawn of Mana for the PS2 finally broke the sleeping spell in 2006, though that lull of eleven years apparently was just the first test of patience for fans of the brand, as they needed to wait until 2021 for Visions of Mana to be announced and then another three years to its launch to be scheduled.

Of course, there were plenty of spin-offs and remakes to be had in the meantime, so anyone not wanting to let go of this universe could always dive into something relatively fresh.

Visions of Mana’s development is being led by some of the series’ original creators, namely its designer and director Koichi Ishii, producer Masaru Oyamada, and the composer trio of Hiroki Kikuta, Tsuyoshi Sekito, and Ryan Yamazaki.

In the tradition of the series, the title is an action RPG with real-time combat and features a party of three characters. Its world consists of several large maps that offer freedom of exploration as players progress through the main story. 

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

