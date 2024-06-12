Visions of Mana release date set for August 2024, pre-orders available
Visions of Mana, the next entry into Square Enix’s fantasy series about sacred swords and, well, mana, will be released on August 29, 2024. It will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S with pre-orders on all of these platforms being available now.
Check out the brand-new launch date trailer for the game, in which protagonist Val and his friend Hinna, who’s been freshly appointed as the Alm of Fire, embark on a journey to the Mana Tree:
The Mana series started off in 1991 under the flag of a more iconic Square Enix brand – as Final Fantasy Adventure. In 1993, Secret of Mana was released on the SNES and became an all-time classic, cementing the Mana series as one that would continue for decades to come.
Trials of Mana followed in 1995 on the Super Famicom, after which the main series took a break – a long break. Dawn of Mana for the PS2 finally broke the sleeping spell in 2006, though that lull of eleven years apparently was just the first test of patience for fans of the brand, as they needed to wait until 2021 for Visions of Mana to be announced and then another three years to its launch to be scheduled.
Of course, there were plenty of spin-offs and remakes to be had in the meantime, so anyone not wanting to let go of this universe could always dive into something relatively fresh.
Visions of Mana’s development is being led by some of the series’ original creators, namely its designer and director Koichi Ishii, producer Masaru Oyamada, and the composer trio of Hiroki Kikuta, Tsuyoshi Sekito, and Ryan Yamazaki.
In the tradition of the series, the title is an action RPG with real-time combat and features a party of three characters. Its world consists of several large maps that offer freedom of exploration as players progress through the main story.