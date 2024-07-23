Stylish co-op shooter Warden’s Will gets anime trailer with Castlevania DNA
Elyzio, the team behind upcoming third-person shooter Warden’s Will, debuted a brand-new anime-style trailer for the title as it makes its way towards launch. The studio teamed up with one of the leading animators behind Netflix’s Castlevania series for this one, hoping to impress some of the game’s unique style as well as gameplay principles on viewers.
Inspired by titles such as Risk of Rain and Returnal, this bouncy shooter can be played solo or in teams of up to three players. Users take on the role of Wardens and are tasked with defeating an army of evil robots – which is easier said than done, because you’ll be thrown into a bullet hell in which only the fittest shall survive. Spicing things up is a roguelike progression system that lets players gain strength over time.
Different types of Wardens have distinct movement abilities that allow them to navigate the ceaseless onslaught of their foes. Thanks to a variety of weapons, augments, and specials, players can customize their builds and adapt to changing situations, keeping things fresh.
Warden’s Will’s maps will be focused on verticality and contain traps as well as hidden treasure, inviting players to explore the terrain amidst dodging a flood of bullets.
“Become part of an elite inter-dimensional force. Choose one of the four playable Wardens and become gods of the battlefield. Each Warden can move uniquely and they're equipped with distinct ultimate abilities and support skills. Discover each Warden's unique personality that matches their arsenal and survive the bullet hell combat in your own way,” the official description says. “Dive into one explosion of chaos and then to the next and survive the bullet hell! Become the tough cookie you were always meant to be and face challenges head-on. Fly longer, dash faster, smash stronger, and more!”
A free demo for Warden’s Will is available on Steam at the moment.