Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S
Praise the Omnissiah, for Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 has been announced. Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studios revealed that a sequel to the turn-based tactical RPG from 2018 is currently being developed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. There is no release date yet.
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 once again focuses on the Tech-Priests of Mars and their battle against the Necrons. Magos Dominus Faustinius is summoned once more to bring his anti-Necron expertise to bear, as an Adeptus Mechanicus colony is under threat by the newly awakened forces of Vargard Nefershah.
“The conflict soon becomes a crucible of unanticipated significance, drawing to it external actors stranger and more deadly still,” an official description states, indicating that perhaps another faction is lurking around the corner.
Players will not only be able to control the Adeptus Mechanicus in combat this time, but can also take the field as the Necrons with both sides being playable over multiple campaigns.
“Strategic gameplay is again at the forefront of the action, with players able to manage their territories’ garrisons and assemble forces for each mission, choosing from a vastly expanded selection of fighters from each faction’s range. New environmental mechanics will also require players to maneuver their forces like never before and play to their chosen faction’s strengths and weaknesses – take cover behind terrain as the Mechanicus, or destroy it as the Necrons,” the description reads.
Naturally, composer Guillaume David is back to lend his skills to Mechanicus 2, hopefully creating the same awesome atmosphere as in the original game – if you’ve never heard it, his mesmerizing organ soundtrack for Mechanicus is a masterpiece and I strongly suggest you give it a listen. It’s pretty much the definitive sound of Warhammer 40,000. Author Ben Counter, who is well versed in the grimdark universe thanks to his work for the Black Library, is responsible for the game’s narrative.