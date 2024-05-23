Warhammer Skulls 2024: all announcements
Everything announced at the Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase
Throughout the last twelve months many skulls have been given unto the skull throne, leading to the Chaos Gods greatly rewarding fans of Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 video games – it’s been a packed Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase with plenty of announcements.
Khorne’s favorite doggo is coming to Total War: Warhammer 3, Malum Caedo is back in action, a sequel to Mechanicus is in the works, and Rogue Trader is getting its first DLC, among other exciting pieces of news.
Don’t worry, though, because we’ve made a bargain with Tzeentch to present you everything that’s been announced at Warhammer Skulls 2024 in this recap.
Warhammer Skulls 2024 recap
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – Forces of Corruption is coming on June 18, 2024, along with a free content update for the base game.
- Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is running another open beta test until May 30, 2024.
- Total War: Warhammer 3 is adding Karanak, the Hound of Vengeance, as a free Legendary Hero.
- Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is adding the Adepta Sororitas as a new faction.
- Warhammer Horus Heresy: Legions – Inferno is out now, adding Leman Russ and the Space Wolves as a new faction.
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is adding a new mission and fresh weapons in its Secrets of the Machine God update coming out on June 25, 2024.
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2’s latest patch is out now, bringing the Skulls for the Skull Throne in-game event; in addition, the next Versus Alpha Test with the first playable boss character – the Bile Troll – is starting on May 30, 2024.
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available for pre-order now; in addition to the classic multiplayer mode returning, a new PvE co-op mode for up to three players has been revealed.
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 has been announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, marking the return of the turn-based tactics game focusing on the Tech-Priests of Mars.
- Blood Bowl 3 is adding the Necromantic Horror faction and cross-play in the upcoming season set to start on June 11, 2024.
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is getting an offline mode and its Hierophant Class DLC will be released on October 17, 2024.
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows is the first DLC for Owlcat’s CRPG and will add 15 hours of new content to the game on all platforms when it comes out on August 8, 2024.
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is adding three units to the game for free and revealed that the Astra Militarum will join the fun later this year.
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War will be free to keep on Steam to celebrate Skulls 2024 and just got another DLC adding new units to all released factions.
- Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is getting a big feature update in June 2024 with Machines of War.
- A Warhammer 40,000 event is taking place in World of Tanks until June 12, 2024, with tons of cosmetics being available.
- Warhammer Combat Cards is adding Abbadon the Despoiler as its newest commander and is getting a new game mode.
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR – Defenders of Avarax is a Space Marine spin-off available at Zero Latency venues starting in October 2024.
Seems like the Warhammer community was especially good this year, seeing how many reveals this edition of Skulls had to offer.
Published