Warner Bros acquires MultiVersus developer Player First
Warner Bros has acquired MultiVersus developer Player First Games, a rather unsurprising purchase, since the fighting game uses so many WB properties. Warner Bros published MultiVersus and worked with Player First for years to get MultiVersus, their debut game, up and running and believes the deal will help bolster their future development efforts.
“We have worked with Player First Games over several years to create and launch MultiVersus, and we are very pleased to welcome this talented team to Warner Bros. Games,” David Haddad, Warner Bros. Games president, said in a press statement. “The bright and creative team at Player First Games adds to our extensive development capabilities.”
“Our team is excited to join the Warner Bros. Games family, and we feel that this will be great for MultiVersus overall,” Player First co-founder Tony Huynh said. “We are working to make the MultiVersus game experience the best it can be and having our development team integrated with the publisher is optimum for the players.”
The news comes a few months after Warner Bros. said the commercial failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the company's first swing at an online multiplayer game, resulted in a revenue loss of approximately $200 million. Warner Bros. didn’t lay off any of developer Rocksteady’s staff at the time, though, and the company didn’t disclose how much the Player First acquisition cost.
Huynh and fellow Player First co-founder Chris White will now report to Warner Bros Games’ studio head Carlos Barbossa. Meanwhile, MultiVersus' second season begins July 23, 2024, with Samurai Jack and Beetlejuice joining the game's roster of playable characters.