Warzone 2 Season 2 release delayed, but brings back Resurgence

You'll need a bit for patience to wait for Warzone 2 Season 2. Activision

Here’s the bad news: Season 2 for Warzone 2, the Call of Duty battle royale game, has been delayed. Instead of arriving at the beginning of February, 2023, as was originally planned, fans have to wait until February 15, 2023, for the release of Warzone 2 Season 2.

The studios working on Warzone 2 want to use these extra two weeks to include additional changes to the game prompted by community feedback, according to a post by Call of Duty’s official Twitter account.

In the same breath, Activision confirmed some good news with the addition of a Resurgence-style map into Warzone 2.

The Resurgence mode was very popular in the original Warzone and featured a smaller map than the main battle royale mode, which enabled quicker and more action-packed gameplay. While Warzone 2 launched without a Resurgence mode, the developers stressed this would be added soon after release – a promise they are now making good on.

Ranked Play is also making a comeback and changes will be made to both the Gulag and the loot system, which might be the areas where the devs want to work in some more feedback by the players. As usual, you can also expect the new season to add additional weapons.

Dataminers predict that an old fan favorite and a staple in the Call of Duty weapon roster will be added in the form of the crossbow. A shotgun called Vepr-12 also seems to be in the works.

