This fan is making The Witcher 3’s next-gen update even better

CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED just recently released the long-awaited Witcher 3 next-gen update, and one fan is already working on making it better with their long-running Witcher 3 mod. Modder HalkHogan, whose “Witcher 3 HD Project” CDPR actually used in the official update, is continuing their work and enhancing the open-world RPG’s visuals even further.

HalkHogan shared a video on YouTube showcasing some of the improvements to textures in the Skellige region, which Geralt visits about halfway through the game. In keeping with the project’s earlier phases, the mod’s intent is to enhance what is already in the game without changing much of CDPR’s original work.

While the changes might seem small at a glance, the effect is quite impressive.

Wooden objects, including the contract board, look aged and worn with use, while old metal is dulled, and there’s a fine level of detail to the stonework that makes it blend in more naturally with the environment.

HalkHogan said work is progressing smoothly on the mod, but didn’t provide an estimated date for when they expect it to be ready. When it does launch, you can use it with the recent 4.0 update, and it will also be compatible with older versions, including 1.31 and 1.32