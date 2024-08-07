Arkane founder teases new game that will make fans of Dishonored and Prey ‘happy’
Arkane founder Raphael Colantonio, who left the company in 2017 after the launch of Prey, has been teasing his next game on social media and said it would be particularly appealing to fans of some classic Arkane titles.
“We’ll reveal a bit more about our next game in a few days,” he posted. “Fans of the previous first-person games I was involved with (Dishonored and Prey) will be happy.” In classic tease fashion, no further details were divulged.
However, Colantonio clarified his statement a little: The upcoming game is not getting a public reveal yet – what he meant was that the studio will show the game off to publishers in order to get a cooperation going. That means, of course, that fans will need to remain patient.
Colantonio is currently the president and creative director at WolfEye Studios, which debuted in 2022 with Weird West, an isometric RPG set in the Wild West with supernatural elements and immersive sim aspects. Devolver Digital acted as the game’s publisher.
Weird West certainly showed that WolfEye has the capability to create that signature immersive sim gameplay Colantonio and Arkane are famous for – so a return to the first-person perspective in addition to that will surely delight fans.
With Microsoft shutting down Arkane Austin in a shocking move after the flopping of Redfall, one of the most prolific creators of immersive sim gameplay has vanished. Colantonio criticized the leadership at Microsoft harshly for shutting down the studio he founded, but it could prove to be a blessing in the long term: WolfEye is perfectly positioned to fill the hole Arkane Austin left behind.
Arkane’s French studio in Lyon is still alive and kicking: It’s been revealed at The Game Awards 2023 that the team there is working on Marvel’s Blade.
