Wolverine butts into Deadpool’s Cheeky Controller competition with own entry
If you liked the slapping assets showcased by the limited edition Deadpool controller from Xbox, but aren’t a big fan of the mercenary’s color scheme, then here’s something else to feed into all your desires: A wireless Xbox controller modeled after Wolverine’s buttocks and held in the color scheme of his X-Men combat suit.
Presumably, the controller will not be as heavy and uncomfortable to hold as adamantium, so no worries about that: Using it to play on your PC or Xbox Series X|S won't mutate into a workout.
A video from Chinese website Bilibili (via Notebookcheck) supposedly shows how the custom controllers generate their gripping visuals: Deadpool and Wolverine’s buttocks are attached to the Xbox controllers’ backsides with five magnetic pins – so in case those cheeks do irritate you while playing, you could always take them off.
How to get the Wolverine Xbox controller
Like the Cheeky Controller for Deadpool, you can grab a handful of Wolverine’s finest pieces by participating in a social media sweepstakes – though not on X.
This time around, you’ll need to head over to Instagram and find Microsoft’s post promoting the Wolverine controller under the hashtag #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes. Once you’ve located it, like the post and reply with #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes in the comments to take part in the giveaway.