Video Games

Wolverine butts into Deadpool’s Cheeky Controller competition with own entry

Another giveaway to participate in

Marco Wutz

Microsoft

If you liked the slapping assets showcased by the limited edition Deadpool controller from Xbox, but aren’t a big fan of the mercenary’s color scheme, then here’s something else to feed into all your desires: A wireless Xbox controller modeled after Wolverine’s buttocks and held in the color scheme of his X-Men combat suit.

Presumably, the controller will not be as heavy and uncomfortable to hold as adamantium, so no worries about that: Using it to play on your PC or Xbox Series X|S won't mutate into a workout.

A video from Chinese website Bilibili (via Notebookcheck) supposedly shows how the custom controllers generate their gripping visuals: Deadpool and Wolverine’s buttocks are attached to the Xbox controllers’ backsides with five magnetic pins – so in case those cheeks do irritate you while playing, you could always take them off.

How to get the Wolverine Xbox controller

Like the Cheeky Controller for Deadpool, you can grab a handful of Wolverine’s finest pieces by participating in a social media sweepstakes – though not on X. 

This time around, you’ll need to head over to Instagram and find Microsoft’s post promoting the Wolverine controller under the hashtag #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes. Once you’ve located it, like the post and reply with #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes in the comments to take part in the giveaway.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News