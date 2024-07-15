Video Games

Wuthering Waves PS5 details expected at the end of July 2024

Kuro Games’ title is part of PlayStation’s ChinaJoy line-up

Wuthering Waves has been announced as part of PlayStation’s line-up for ChinaJoy 2024, an event taking place in Shanghai from July 26 to 29, indicating that we’ll get some news about the awaited PS5 version of the open-world RPG. Fans are expecting to see gameplay of the port alongside a release date for the console version.

Kuro Games’ gacha title debuted earlier this year on PC, iOS, and Android with the PS5 port known to be coming out at a later date. Wuthering Waves initially launched with a ton of issues and received much criticism from players, but was able to successfully power through these problems and quickly address some of the feedback.

Naturally, fans expect the PS5 version to be a lot more polished at launch, incorporating all the adjustments and improvements made to the game on other platforms right from the start.

Aside from Wuthering Waves, Sony will bring the following games and series to the event:

  • AI-LIMIT
  • Astro Bot
  • AWAKEN: Astral Blade
  • Convallaria
  • Daba: Land of Water Scar
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins
  • EA Sports FC 24
  • Elden Ring
  • EVOTINCTION
  • EXILEDGE
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Gundam Breaker 4
  • Helldivers 2
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Infinity Nikki
  • Let’s School
  • NBA 2K
  • Phantom Blade Zero
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Rusty Rabbit
  • Strinova
  • Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream
  • That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles

You’ll find all the details on videogames.si.com once ChinaJoy 2024 is on the way.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

