Wuthering Waves PS5 details expected at the end of July 2024
Wuthering Waves has been announced as part of PlayStation’s line-up for ChinaJoy 2024, an event taking place in Shanghai from July 26 to 29, indicating that we’ll get some news about the awaited PS5 version of the open-world RPG. Fans are expecting to see gameplay of the port alongside a release date for the console version.
Kuro Games’ gacha title debuted earlier this year on PC, iOS, and Android with the PS5 port known to be coming out at a later date. Wuthering Waves initially launched with a ton of issues and received much criticism from players, but was able to successfully power through these problems and quickly address some of the feedback.
Naturally, fans expect the PS5 version to be a lot more polished at launch, incorporating all the adjustments and improvements made to the game on other platforms right from the start.
Aside from Wuthering Waves, Sony will bring the following games and series to the event:
- AI-LIMIT
- Astro Bot
- AWAKEN: Astral Blade
- Convallaria
- Daba: Land of Water Scar
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports FC 24
- Elden Ring
- EVOTINCTION
- EXILEDGE
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Gundam Breaker 4
- Helldivers 2
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Infinity Nikki
- Let’s School
- NBA 2K
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Rusty Rabbit
- Strinova
- Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles
You’ll find all the details on videogames.si.com once ChinaJoy 2024 is on the way.