Wuthering Waves pulls Yinlin and update 1.1 release date forward
It’s been a rough start for Wuthering Waves, the open-world RPG trying to challenge HoYoverse and its iron grip on the gacha game market. In a bid to reverse its fortune – and the mixed first impression its launch gave – the developer is going for a daring gambit: It announced that it will accelerate the release of update 1.1 for its game by a week to June 28, 2024, in effect also pushing forward the launch of upcoming Wuthering Waves character Yinlin to June 6, 2024.
Initially, update 1.1 was scheduled to be released in the same week as HoYoverse’s upcoming game, Zenless Zone Zero – a clash Kuro Games seemingly wants to avoid at any cost.
Update 1.1 will bring two new characters, Jinshi and Changli, Jué as a new boss, and Mount Firmament as a new region to explore.
In tandem with version 1.1 being pushed forward, the studio announced an array of changes it wants to implement with the patch in order to tackle some player feedback connected with the Echo system: Overall cost and time to upgrade Echoes will be reduced.
A future update will also allow players to store surplus Waveplates, the limited daily energy resource needed to access domains and boss rewards. Currently, any surplus is lost for good, which builds pressure on players to log in and use the material in order to stop any waste. A storage system akin to what Honkai: Star Rail has will alleviate those fears.
Kuro Games is once again handing out a variety of resources as compensations for various issues, so players can expect a million Shell Credits, 20 Crystal Solvents, five Forging Tides, and ten Radiant Tides arriving in their in-game mail.
“Apart from the adjustments mentioned above, we recognize that there are still many issues in the game that affect player experience,” the developer admitted. “We are committed to listening to every single piece of feedback, continuously organizing, optimizing, and resolving these issues to make Wuthering Waves better.”
“Since Wuthering Wave's official global launch, we have been disheartened by our inability to provide a high-quality gaming experience to all Rovers. We understand that continuously releasing better versions and content is our goal and mission, and we will always strive to uphold them,” the studio added.