Exclusive Xbox controller modeled after Deadpool’s firm buttocks up for grabs
If you ever looked at Deadpool and thought to yourself ‘man, I’d really like to slap his cheeks’ then Microsoft has got just the thing to satisfy your very natural urges: An exclusive Xbox Series X|S controller that is modeled after Deadpool's buttocks – that’s right, you can feel them up whenever you want and without anyone judging.
This rather unusual collaboration is brought to you by Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which brings the skinsuit-wearing force of chaos back to the big screen. Speaking of that suit: Naturally, the Cheeky Controller – yeah, that’s the official name – follows the black and red color scheme of the hero’s outfit and has a nice, leathery look to it on the surface.
There is a little Deadpool-shaped symbol on the left handle as well, which is a nice touch. Not quite as nice a touch as the butt-shaped backside of the controller, but you get the jist.
How to get the Deadpool Xbox controller
Now, let’s get down to business: How do you get your hands all over Deadpool’s finest pieces? That’s actually not very complicated: All you need is an account on social media platform X and the post by Xbox that we've embedded for you below.
Simply follow the official Xbox account and retweet the above post with the hashtag detailed in there. This contest ends on August 11, 2024, and you need to be at least 18 years old to take part.
The lucky winner won’t only get two Cheeky Controllers – I hope you can handle that many – but also a special edition Xbox Series X with a Deadpool design, which comes alongside a custom stand that features the man’s iconic blades. Well, foam versions of them. No actual blades included.