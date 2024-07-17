Video Games

Exclusive Xbox controller modeled after Deadpool’s firm buttocks up for grabs

Get a little hands-on

Marco Wutz

Marvel Studios / Microsoft

If you ever looked at Deadpool and thought to yourself ‘man, I’d really like to slap his cheeks’ then Microsoft has got just the thing to satisfy your very natural urges: An exclusive Xbox Series X|S controller that is modeled after Deadpool's buttocks – that’s right, you can feel them up whenever you want and without anyone judging.

This rather unusual collaboration is brought to you by Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which brings the skinsuit-wearing force of chaos back to the big screen. Speaking of that suit: Naturally, the Cheeky Controller – yeah, that’s the official name – follows the black and red color scheme of the hero’s outfit and has a nice, leathery look to it on the surface.

There is a little Deadpool-shaped symbol on the left handle as well, which is a nice touch. Not quite as nice a touch as the butt-shaped backside of the controller, but you get the jist.

How to get the Deadpool Xbox controller

Now, let’s get down to business: How do you get your hands all over Deadpool’s finest pieces? That’s actually not very complicated: All you need is an account on social media platform X and the post by Xbox that we've embedded for you below.

Simply follow the official Xbox account and retweet the above post with the hashtag detailed in there. This contest ends on August 11, 2024, and you need to be at least 18 years old to take part.

The lucky winner won’t only get two Cheeky Controllers – I hope you can handle that many – but also a special edition Xbox Series X with a Deadpool design, which comes alongside a custom stand that features the man’s iconic blades. Well, foam versions of them. No actual blades included.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News