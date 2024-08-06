Former PlayStation posterboy is coming to Xbox Game Pass with classic trilogy
Microsoft has announced the first wave of additions to Xbox Game Pass in August 2024 – and among them is a trilogy of classic games featuring a character that’s counted among the most beloved PlayStation mascots: Originally created by Naughty Dog and exclusively available for PlayStation consoles, the Crash Bandicoot games are making their way onto Microsoft’s big subscription service.
The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which contains Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped will be available for subscribers on PC, console, and cloud starting on August 8, 2024.
Though originally made for Sony’s console, Crash Bandicoot as a franchise is actually owned by Activision and thus came into Microsoft’s possession last year – how the tables have turned.
That said, the August 2024 additions to Xbox Game Pass aren’t exactly numerous. Only two other games are coming to the service in the first half of the month aside from the trilogy.
New on Xbox Game Pass in August 2024
- Creatures of Ava (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 7
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 8
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 13
Leaving Xbox Game Pass in August 2024
- Airborne Kingdoms (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 15
- Offworld Trading Company (PC) – August 15
- Shadow Warrior 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 15
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 15
Strategy game fans should make sure to play some Offworld Trading Company before it leaves the survives – it’s an excellent board game-inspired title about economic domination and making Mars a livable home for humankind.