Xbox Game Pass titles for May revealed
Xbox has announced its Game Pass additions for May, which include some heavy hitters including the highly anticipated Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. This month also add Immortals of Aveum to the catalog, making it available on both PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass at the same time. The same goes for Tetris Effect creator's Humanity, which is also available on PS Plus.
The announcement confirms the previous leak of Lords of the Fallen coming to Game Pass, though Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is not present in this month's offerings.
Xbox Game Pass games in May
Here are all the games coming to XGP this month:
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - available today
- Chants of Sennaar - May 15
- EA Sports NHL 24 - May 16 (PC, Cloud)
- Immortals of Aveum - May 16 (through EA Play)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 - May 21
- Galacticare - May 23
- Hauntii - May 23
- Moving Out 2 - May 28
- Humanity - May 30
- Lords of the Fallen - May 30
Xbox also revealed two games that will join the service in early June - Firework and Rolling Hills.
Besides new games, there are plenty of updates and DLC for existing games also announced. For starters, Starfield is getting a big update on May 15 that will include surface maps, a performance mode, and more. Other big updates include the Minecraft 15th anniversary update and Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns.
Xbox Game Pass titles leaving in May
These games will leave the service soon, so play them before the end of the month:
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Farworld Pioneers
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle
- Pac-man Museum Plus
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Railway Empire 2
Xbox will reveal more about its upcoming lineup of first-party games at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 2024.