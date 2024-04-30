Video Games

Adorable kitties and Lara Croft join Xbox Game Pass in May 2024

Not a crossover that was to be expected

Marco Wutz

Microsoft

Microsoft is back with a round of Xbox Game Pass additions that’s decidedly smaller than the usual fare – which is fair. You can’t have a Palworld or Manor Lords release every month, can you?

Have A Nice Death, a darkly charming 2D action roguelike featuring the overworked character of Death as a protagonist, is the final game to join the subscription service in April 2024, being now available as part of the Xbox Game Pass library.

For May 2024, we’re looking at adorable kitties and action-packed adventures – Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is joining the fun on May 2, 2024, telling the origin story of Lara Croft. On May 9, Game Pass has another Day 1 release in store with the charming Little Kitty, Big City.

“In this open-world playground, you’re a curious little kitty with a big personality on an adventure to find your way back home,” the description reads. “Explore the city, make new friends with stray animals, wear delightful hats, and leave more than a little chaos in your wake. After all, isn’t that what cats do best?” That sounds positively adorable.

Xbox Game Pass additions in May 2024

  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 2
  • Kona II: Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 7
  • Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 9
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 14

Xbox Game Pass removals in May 2024

  • Eastern Exorcist (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 15
  • Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 15
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 15
  • Ghostlore (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 15
  • Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 15
  • Norco (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 15
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 15
  • Supraland Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, PC) – May 15
Published
