XDefiant ‘outperformed expectations’ with ten million players in two weeks
Ubisoft posted an encouraging FY2025 Q1 report showing net bookings surpassing the target by €15 million EUR. CEO Yves Guillemot called it “a solid start to the year” and proof that the firm is “on the right track.”
XDefiant, Ubisoft’s new live-service shooter, was credited as a driver of growth. According to the company, the game reached over ten million players in the two weeks after launch. “The game outperformed expectations thanks to acquisition and strong average revenue per session day,” the report said.
Inevitably it was another good quarter for Rainbow Six: Siege once again as well – the tactical shooter continues to be Ubisoft’s silent powerhouse with the publisher citing a growth in daily activity and monetization: “This quarter saw Year 9 Season 1 become the highest grossing season in Siege’s history as well as the full release of the marketplace, that continued to see a sustained level of transactions.”
Assassin’s Creed and The Crew performed valiantly as well, acting as the backbone of Ubisoft’s back catalog sales. Assassin’s Creed was lauded as another overperforming franchise, which the company credited the announcement of upcoming series entry Assassin’s Creed Shadows for. The Crew Motorfest is being hailed as soundly outperforming The Crew 2 in all crucial metrics.
As for Ubisoft’s grand pirate adventure Skull and Bones, there is still no positive word to be had about its performance in a commercial sense – its engagement numbers are still the only thing the publisher is willing to talk about.
“As we progress through FY25, all our efforts are focused on successfully launching our promising new releases and positioning them as long-lasting value drivers for Ubisoft while continuing the transformation of our organization,” Guillemot wrote. “We are excited about the future and confident in the sustained progress of our turnaround throughout the year.”
Shareholders confirmed Guillemot as Ubisoft’s director during the Annual General Meeting on July 11, 2024, along with Claude and Gérard Guillemot as well as John Parkes – for now, it seems, everyone is happy with the direction the company is heading in.
The next big Ubisoft title to be released is Star Wars Outlaws.