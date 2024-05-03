Video Games

Ubisoft’s XDefiant gets a release date and roadmap

The free-to-play arena shooter is launching really soon

Rahul Majumdar

Ubisoft

Two years after it was first revealed, Ubisoft’s upcoming free-to-play arena shooter Tom Clancy’s XDefiant finally has a release date. The game was originally supposed to be released last year but was delayed following a public test. XDefiant will now be released on May 21, 2024, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, with a six-week preseason period followed by seasonal content drops.

The game will launch with the same content that was included in the previous server test. This includes five factions, fourteen maps, and five game modes. It will also include a new ranked mode practice playlist, which offers 4v4 versions of the game modes Domination, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control. Ubisoft also announced that any rewards unlocked during the game’s prior test sessions will be carried over to the final game.

Everything coming to XDefiant in its preseason.
Everything coming to XDefiant in its preseason. / Ubisoft

Here is everything included in XDefiant's preseason content:

Factions:

  • Echelon
  • Phantoms
  • Cleaners
  • Libertad
  • Dedsec (needs to be purchased/unlocked)

Maps:

  • Arena 
  • Attica Heights
  • Dumbo
  • Echelon HQ
  • Emporium
  • Liberty
  • Mayday          
  • Meltdown      
  • Midway          
  • Nudleplex       
  • Pueblito         
  • Showtime
  • Times Square 
  • Zoo

Modes:

  • Domination
  • Hot Shot
  • Occupy
  • Escort
  • Zone Control

XDefiant preseason launch times

The preseason period for XDefiant will start on May 21, 2024, at the following times:

  • 10 AM PT
  • 1 PM ET
  • 10:30 PM IST
  • 7 PM CEST
  • 2 AM JST (May 22)

XDefiant year 1 roadmap

XDefiant's year one roadmap, as detailed in the article
XDefiant's Year 1 roadmap. / Ubisoft

The first season of the game, which includes four seasons starting in July, will add additional content including four factions, twelve weapons, and twelve maps. Each season will feature a 90-tier battle pass. Like most live service games, XDefiant's seasons will last three months.

Here are the codenames for factions that will be released between seasons 1-4:

  • Ruby
  • Buzz
  • Orchard
  • Horde

Here’s a look at the XDefiant’s year 1 roadmap:

Tom Clancy's XDefiant releases on May 21, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for free.

Published |Modified
Rahul Majumdar

RAHUL MAJUMDAR

Rahul is a writer and filmmaker from India, currently navigating the entertainment industry in Mumbai. With a keen interest in film, video games, and the tech that drives them, Rahul has written for multiple outlets like TechQuila, IGN India and IndiaTimes. He has also worked on some shows and films you may or may not have heard of, although he vastly prefers gaming binge-sessions. His favourite games include The Witcher 3 (how original), and Assassin's Creed games of yore, and he's trying his best to get into more Nintendo games. When not rambling about pop culture in blogs, you can usually find him doing the same in bite-sized chunks over at Twitter (or whichever platform is popular at the moment)!