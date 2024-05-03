Ubisoft’s XDefiant gets a release date and roadmap
Two years after it was first revealed, Ubisoft’s upcoming free-to-play arena shooter Tom Clancy’s XDefiant finally has a release date. The game was originally supposed to be released last year but was delayed following a public test. XDefiant will now be released on May 21, 2024, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, with a six-week preseason period followed by seasonal content drops.
The game will launch with the same content that was included in the previous server test. This includes five factions, fourteen maps, and five game modes. It will also include a new ranked mode practice playlist, which offers 4v4 versions of the game modes Domination, Occupy, Escort, and Zone Control. Ubisoft also announced that any rewards unlocked during the game’s prior test sessions will be carried over to the final game.
Here is everything included in XDefiant's preseason content:
Factions:
- Echelon
- Phantoms
- Cleaners
- Libertad
- Dedsec (needs to be purchased/unlocked)
Maps:
- Arena
- Attica Heights
- Dumbo
- Echelon HQ
- Emporium
- Liberty
- Mayday
- Meltdown
- Midway
- Nudleplex
- Pueblito
- Showtime
- Times Square
- Zoo
Modes:
- Domination
- Hot Shot
- Occupy
- Escort
- Zone Control
XDefiant preseason launch times
The preseason period for XDefiant will start on May 21, 2024, at the following times:
- 10 AM PT
- 1 PM ET
- 10:30 PM IST
- 7 PM CEST
- 2 AM JST (May 22)
XDefiant year 1 roadmap
The first season of the game, which includes four seasons starting in July, will add additional content including four factions, twelve weapons, and twelve maps. Each season will feature a 90-tier battle pass. Like most live service games, XDefiant's seasons will last three months.
Here are the codenames for factions that will be released between seasons 1-4:
- Ruby
- Buzz
- Orchard
- Horde
Here’s a look at the XDefiant’s year 1 roadmap:
Tom Clancy's XDefiant releases on May 21, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for free.