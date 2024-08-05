Yakuza Wars trademarked by SEGA

Video Games

It looks like SEGA has filed a trademark for “Yakuza Wars” in Japan (via Gematsu) in late July 2024. There is currently no announced SEGA game with Yakuza Wars in any part of its name, though of course fans believe the trademark to be connected to the Like a Dragon franchise.

The Like a Dragon series was originally known as the Yakuza series, though SEGA initiated a big rebranding of the franchise with 2019’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The old name was subsequently dropped with 2023’s Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the developer of the series, has already announced that it would hold a series of auditions to find the cast for the next game, so it’s no secret that another entry into the Like a Dragon series is in development.

Fans now think that the next game’s title could be Like a Dragon: Yakuza Wars based on the filed trademark. However, the counter argument is that SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio just spent a lot of time and money on rebranding the series outside of Japan, so including Yakuza in the next title would be confusing.

Other possible explanations include Yakuza Wars being the title of a spin-off game or it being the name of a mini-game in the upcoming Like a Dragon entry.

