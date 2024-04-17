Yars Rising is the next chapter in one of Atari’s most iconic series
Atari has revealed that it teamed up with WayForward Technologies, the studio behind Shantae and River City Girls, to develop the next chapter of the storyline begun in Yars’ Revenge many years ago – it was the best-selling first-party title for the Atari 2600 back in the day and its legacy is still alive and kicking.
Yars Rising will be released “in late 2024” for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. It’s described as a modern side-scrolling Metroidvania adventure with lots of platforming action, but also stealth and combat elements as well as retro-inspired minigames.
Players take control of the young hacker Emi Kimura and must infiltrate a shady corporation called Qotech at the behest of a mysterious patron. On the way, Emi will get to test her skills, overcoming challenges thanks to her hacking abilities and slowly unraveling the layered web of intrigues to be found in this sci-fi mystery.
Oh, and it somehow involves aliens? You go and figure that out by yourself.
“Wayforward’s proven story-telling and world-building powers made them a perfect choice for reimagining one of Atari’s most enduring game franchises,” commented Wade Rosen, Atari’s CEO and chairman. “I am confident that fans are going to enjoy this new, dynamic chapter in the Yars storyline: Yars Rising.”
You can check out the Yars Rising announcement trailer on YouTube.