NIS America announces Ys X release date at Anime Expo 2024
NIS America announced the Ys X release date at Anime Expo 2024 in a new trailer highlighting the action RPG’s fast-paced combat and unique take on exploration. Ys X launches on Oct. 25, 2024, for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.
Where Ys IX followed series hero Adol Christin in the latest stage of his journey, Ys X Nordics takes us back in time to the early exploits of the red-haired adventurer and a brand-new location: Obelia Gulf. As you’d guess from the name, there’s a lot of water in Obelia Gulf, and Adol’s taking the helm of a ship to explore its secrets, find hidden treasures, and see what new adventures lie tucked away on its many islands – presumably without crashing.
Adol’s track record with ships is atrocious, but this time, it seems like he’s got things under control and can even take part in high-stakes naval combat against other ships.
Ys X might be going back in time, but it sounds like a promising step forward for the series.
On land, Adol and his travel partner Karja get around using the power of Mana, surfing on land, soaring through the sky, and generally just looking cool and stylish. Ys X swaps the party system from the last few games for a combat style that’s closer to the original Ys games. You’ll control Adol or Karja most of the time, but you can also pull off combination moves that tether the two together and see them act in unison, dealing more damage at the cost of moving slowly.
The emphasis on timed dodges and counter attacks that Memories of Celceta introduced and Lacrimosa of Dana refined is also back, and the duo can even learn special Mana skills that give their attacks elemental powers under certain conditions.
