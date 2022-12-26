The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has its official ESRB rating

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may be nearing the end of development, as the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) have announced the game's rating.

This was first noticed by Twitter user Genki, who pointed out that Tears of the Kingdom has been given a rating on the Nintendo store, where previously it was listed as rating pending.

Unsurprisingly, the game is getting the same rating as Breath of the Wild – a 10+ – so it’s unlikely the tone of the content will be much different.

Diving into the rating information, the ESRB lists the reason for the rating as “Fantasy Violence” and “Mild Suggestive Themes”.

There’s nothing surprising or controversial here. Boping Moblins on the nose with swords isn’t any serious kind of violence since there aren’t any blood effects, and while you will likely be able to strip Link down to his shorts like in Breath of the Wild, it’s purely for comedic effect.

An interesting note that was on Breath of the Wild but isn’t in the sequel is “Use of Alcohol”. You may not have even realized there was alcohol in the game though, as Link was unable to obtain it. Instead, there were simply a couple of bars in the world where patrons could be seen drinking from bottles.

It’s not a big deal that it’s missing, however, the lack of small things like bars could give us a bit of a better idea of how the fractured-looking world we’ve seen in trailers operates. Perhaps simple little towns and civilizations are no more, with people being forced to fend for themselves.

Either way, the release date of May 12, 2023 is fast approaching, and hopefully, trailers in the coming months will give us a better idea of what we can expect.