The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will apparently have online features

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild, apparently will have some Switch Online functionality.

Fans noticed on Wednesday that promotional material about Tears of the Kingdom shows that the game will include Nintendo Switch Online support. Reddit user Few_Working3350 posted a photo of what appears to be a page from a promotional booklet in Dutch advertising the upcoming game and showing Switch Online among its features.

The post immediately ignited discussions about what this Switch Online functionality might entail.

It is highly unlikely that the game will have any co-op or multiplayer features, as these would have already been revealed, and observant redditors noticed that the same promo material lists Tears of the Kingdom as a single-player game.

No online functionalities have been officially announced so far, and previous Zelda games, being single-player experiences, seldom had any internet-enabled features.

The most likely functionality that Tears of the Kingdom would need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription for is cloud saving. Most Nintendo Switch games, including 2017's Breath of the Wild, automatically back up save data to Nintendo's servers, if you're a Switch Online subscriber.

Another possible feature would be upcoming DLC packs for Tears of the Kingdom that might come after the game's release. Games like Animal Crossing, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe already offer additional content to subscribers of Nintendo's more expensive Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

Tears of the Kingdom's predecessor, Breath of the Wild, had two DLC packs released shortly after the main game, but that was before Nintendo started offering its Expansion Pack subscription tier. So the next Zelda game might get its additional content packs released both as free subscriber perks and as standalone purchases via the eShop for non-subscribers.

Nevertheless, until we get official details about any Tears of the Kingdom Switch Online-enabled features, these are just fan speculations.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming May 12, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch.