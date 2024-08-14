Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 replaced Lucy and Soukaku VAs
The VA chaos inside the HoYoverse continues: Update 1.1 for Zenless Zone Zero replaced the voice actresses for the Agents Lucy and Soukaku. While Soukaku’s VA hadn’t even been revealed yet, Lucy was previously brought to life by Courtney Lin. Lin is also the former voice actress of Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail and was replaced in that title’s latest update.
HoYoverse has not announced the identities of Lucy and Soukaku’s new VAs and did not provide an official reasoning for their replacement, though that’s not surprising given the company leaves dealing with the English VAs to external recording studios.
Courtney Lin has not spoken out about her departure from the two HoYoverse games either – though that may be because she’s limited her own social media use to support the current SAG-AFTRA voice actor strike and not because she can’t or doesn’t want to talk about it.
The strike is unlikely to be the reason behind these changes in any case: ZZZ’s English dub is handled by Sound Cadence Studios, which is not one of the organizations struck by the current union action. Neither is Rocket Sound, the studio dealing with Honkai: Star Rail’s English voices.
Plus, the voice lines for HSR 2.4 and ZZZ 1.1 have likely been recorded months ago, when the strike wasn’t even on the horizon yet, so we’re once again left with the unsatisfying explanation of the unfortunate situation being down to contract issues or the VAs themselves stepping down for personal reasons. HoYoverse fans can only hope that these were the last VA changes for a while and that stability will soon return.
Both Lucy and Soukaku are already playable ZZZ characters, but they haven’t had a big role in the story yet – that’s likely to change in the upcoming versions when the spotlight gets moved onto their factions, the Sons of Calydon and Section 6.