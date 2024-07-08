Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero reaches 50 million downloads in three days

Celebrating with free in-game currency

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Nothing seems to be able to derail the HoYoverse train: Zenless Zone Zero, the studio’s latest title, has surpassed 50 million downloads around the world just three days after launch, which matches the game’s pre-registration numbers. The urban fantasy action RPG is available on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.

HoYoverse thanked the community by sending out 1,600 Polychromes to all players, equalling ten tickets for the game’s gacha system – whether to use them on the time-limited banner or standard banner is up to you. If you’re yet to download Zenless Zone Zero, worry not: Everyone starting the game before the release of version 1.1 will receive this gift.

“Since its release, Zenless Zone Zero has reached 50 million downloads globally. A city that once only existed in the hopes and dreams of the dev team has never been as buzzing with life as it is now,” the developers stated. “Your patience and support have made New Eridu what it is today. Of course, to live up to everyone's expectations and truly become a city of miracles, we are aware that there are still lots of improvements to be made. We encourage all Proxies to provide feedback and suggestions via our official channels.”

The thank-you message concluded with: “As a gesture of thanks for everyone's support, we have prepared a small thank-you gift! So, let us say it again – Welcome to New Eridu!”

The developers already confirmed that additional performance optimizations are on the way and that a cloud version of Zenless Zone Zero is in the works, which should be handy for those who can’t spare any more storage space on their phones.

Zenless Zone Zero: Drip Fest submissions are now open

Simultaneously, HoYoverse initiated the first community event for Zenless Zone Zero – Drip Fest. Users can submit art on the official website, be it graffiti, illustrations, videos, cosplay or music, until August 23, 2024.

Judges will evaluate the entries in September 2024, after which winners will be proclaimed – on the line are a monetary prize of $3,000 USD and the Golden Bangboo Award trophy.

To find out more about HoYoverse’s latest success, check out all Zenless Zone Zero characters and secure yourself even more freebies with the current Zenless Zone Zero redemption codes.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News