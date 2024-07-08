Zenless Zone Zero reaches 50 million downloads in three days
Nothing seems to be able to derail the HoYoverse train: Zenless Zone Zero, the studio’s latest title, has surpassed 50 million downloads around the world just three days after launch, which matches the game’s pre-registration numbers. The urban fantasy action RPG is available on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android.
HoYoverse thanked the community by sending out 1,600 Polychromes to all players, equalling ten tickets for the game’s gacha system – whether to use them on the time-limited banner or standard banner is up to you. If you’re yet to download Zenless Zone Zero, worry not: Everyone starting the game before the release of version 1.1 will receive this gift.
“Since its release, Zenless Zone Zero has reached 50 million downloads globally. A city that once only existed in the hopes and dreams of the dev team has never been as buzzing with life as it is now,” the developers stated. “Your patience and support have made New Eridu what it is today. Of course, to live up to everyone's expectations and truly become a city of miracles, we are aware that there are still lots of improvements to be made. We encourage all Proxies to provide feedback and suggestions via our official channels.”
The thank-you message concluded with: “As a gesture of thanks for everyone's support, we have prepared a small thank-you gift! So, let us say it again – Welcome to New Eridu!”
The developers already confirmed that additional performance optimizations are on the way and that a cloud version of Zenless Zone Zero is in the works, which should be handy for those who can’t spare any more storage space on their phones.
Zenless Zone Zero: Drip Fest submissions are now open
Simultaneously, HoYoverse initiated the first community event for Zenless Zone Zero – Drip Fest. Users can submit art on the official website, be it graffiti, illustrations, videos, cosplay or music, until August 23, 2024.
Judges will evaluate the entries in September 2024, after which winners will be proclaimed – on the line are a monetary prize of $3,000 USD and the Golden Bangboo Award trophy.
