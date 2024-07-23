Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero breaks into top ten most-played PS5 games

Simultaneous release looks to be paying off

Zenless Zone Zero managed to make it into the top ten most-played PS5 games in its first full week post-release, according to analyst Mat Piscatella, in what is likely a great success for its developer, HoYoverse. In its launch week, ZZZ managed to claim eleventh place on the list with only three days on record.

ZZZ, which was released worldwide on July 4, 2024, is the company’s first game to be launched simultaneously on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5, so the console version fully benefited from all of the initial hype and marketing efforts. Previous HoYoverse hits Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail got released on PS5 on separate occasions while they were already out on other platforms.

HoYoverse’s latest release soared to over $50 million USD in estimated earnings solely from its mobile version in under a dozen days, becoming one of the most lucrative launches of the year.

Version 1.0 of the urban fantasy action RPG is going into its second half this week with the ZZZ 1.0 banners rotating and bringing Zhu Yuan into play, a powerful damage dealer causing Ether Damage.

The PS5 is quickly becoming the go-to platform for players enjoying the ambitious gacha games coming from China: Aside from HoYoverse’s titles Sony’s console will soon host Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves and Hotta Studio’s Neverness to Everness. Tower of Fantasy, also made by Hotta, is another title from the category available on PS5.

