Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero update 1.1 will allow you to cancel Chain Attacks

Developers detail upcoming changes

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

HoYoverse has gathered lots of feedback in the three weeks since Zenless Zone Zero launched and seemingly finalized its update roadmap for the coming months, which includes updates 1.1 and 1.2.

Planned ZZZ 1.1 updates

A major change becoming available in update 1.1 for ZZZ affects Chain Attacks: Players will be able to cancel Chain Attacks and choose whether they want Chain Attacks to be used automatically on stunned enemies or not, giving them a lot more control over the battle. This will allow players to customize their combos a lot more, finding even more effective ways to deal damage.

Version 1.1 will seemingly also contain a story mission that does away with the TV exploration, instead taking place entirely in New Eridu’s 3D neighborhoods and combat stages. Speaking of combat: The developers revealed that 1.1 will come with “a series of challenging combat missions and game modes that will be continuously updated.”

Rounding out the additions for 1.1 are improved information displays for Shiyu Defense, Inter-Knot avatars for all unlocked Agents, and better battle UI customization on mobile devices.

Update 1.1 is currently scheduled to arrive on August 14, 2024.

Planned ZZZ 1.2 updates

However, the developers already have set plans for more than just update 1.1. In version 1.2, players will automatically be able to collect any rewards they missed during Exploration and Story Commissions they’ve previously completed. TV gameplay will be further sped up by making the playback quicker and uninterruptible by events.

Another major feature in update 1.2 will allow you to freely change the time of day after reaching a certain Inter-Knot Level, which is going to be great for hunting down those Mewmew missions and leveling up your Trust with Agents. Additional quality-of-life improvements will bring a preset line-up functionality and adjust the entrance location for Agent Training.

Update 1.2 is projected to be available on September 25, 2024.

Expected to arrive sometime after update 1.2 is the possibility to use your Agents in New Eridu instead of only Belle and Wise. Otherwise on the agenda are visual improvements to some of the Agent models as well as the combat UI.

Zenless Zone Zero screenshot of a girl taking a photo with a retro camera.
It looks like Belle and Wise won't be the only ones getting to explore New Eridu soon. / HoYoverse

“The above is just part of our optimization plans. We will continue to pay attention to your gaming experience and further refine the game. We will keep adding more fun and challenging combat elements and adjusting the balance of the different game modes,” the team stated. “We are aware that there is still much room for our team to grow and develop. Together with you, we hope to build New Eridu into the city of your dreams. Please continue to share your thoughts with us through our official feedback channels!”

On July 24, 2024, Zhu Yuan joins the playable Zenless Zone Zero characters with the 1.0 banner rotation.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News