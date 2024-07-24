Zenless Zone Zero update 1.1 will allow you to cancel Chain Attacks
HoYoverse has gathered lots of feedback in the three weeks since Zenless Zone Zero launched and seemingly finalized its update roadmap for the coming months, which includes updates 1.1 and 1.2.
Planned ZZZ 1.1 updates
A major change becoming available in update 1.1 for ZZZ affects Chain Attacks: Players will be able to cancel Chain Attacks and choose whether they want Chain Attacks to be used automatically on stunned enemies or not, giving them a lot more control over the battle. This will allow players to customize their combos a lot more, finding even more effective ways to deal damage.
Version 1.1 will seemingly also contain a story mission that does away with the TV exploration, instead taking place entirely in New Eridu’s 3D neighborhoods and combat stages. Speaking of combat: The developers revealed that 1.1 will come with “a series of challenging combat missions and game modes that will be continuously updated.”
Rounding out the additions for 1.1 are improved information displays for Shiyu Defense, Inter-Knot avatars for all unlocked Agents, and better battle UI customization on mobile devices.
Update 1.1 is currently scheduled to arrive on August 14, 2024.
Planned ZZZ 1.2 updates
However, the developers already have set plans for more than just update 1.1. In version 1.2, players will automatically be able to collect any rewards they missed during Exploration and Story Commissions they’ve previously completed. TV gameplay will be further sped up by making the playback quicker and uninterruptible by events.
Another major feature in update 1.2 will allow you to freely change the time of day after reaching a certain Inter-Knot Level, which is going to be great for hunting down those Mewmew missions and leveling up your Trust with Agents. Additional quality-of-life improvements will bring a preset line-up functionality and adjust the entrance location for Agent Training.
Update 1.2 is projected to be available on September 25, 2024.
Expected to arrive sometime after update 1.2 is the possibility to use your Agents in New Eridu instead of only Belle and Wise. Otherwise on the agenda are visual improvements to some of the Agent models as well as the combat UI.
“The above is just part of our optimization plans. We will continue to pay attention to your gaming experience and further refine the game. We will keep adding more fun and challenging combat elements and adjusting the balance of the different game modes,” the team stated. “We are aware that there is still much room for our team to grow and develop. Together with you, we hope to build New Eridu into the city of your dreams. Please continue to share your thoughts with us through our official feedback channels!”
On July 24, 2024, Zhu Yuan joins the playable Zenless Zone Zero characters with the 1.0 banner rotation.