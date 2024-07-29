GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Episode 15 with Safiyya Ingar
It’s time for another episode of GLHF’s Game & Fortune podcast, and our special guest this time is Safiyya Ingar.
Safiyya is best-known for playing Keira Metz in Netflix’s The Witcher series, but she’s also starred in various TV series, podcast series including Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles, and video games like Dragon’s Dogma, Diablo IV, and Valkyrie Elysium. She’s an East London native and tells Americans that her accent is like “Topboy.”
In this episode, Safiyya regales us with tales from her work acting and voice acting, and the entire episode gets completely derailed by One Piece. This episode’s theme is all about dragons which, as it turns out, isn’t actually Safiyya’s area of expertise. At least Ryan looks like he’s a fan of dragons.
For all of that and more, make sure to listen to our latest episode via one of the links below.
GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Episode 15 – Derailed by One Piece with Safiyya Ingar is now available on the following platforms:
- Spotify
- Amazon Music
- Apple Podcasts
- YouTube Music
- YouTube
- Player.FM
- Boomplay
- Podchaser
- Listen Notes
- iHeartRadio
- Samsung Podcasts (find us on the app!)