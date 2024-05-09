GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Episode 13 with Abubakar Salim
Abubakar Salim is not just the developer of Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, he’s also an acclaimed actor known for Raised By Wolves, Jamestown, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, and the upcoming House of the Dragon season two. That kind of resumé demands respect, and unfortunately, the GLHF team is borderline unable to give it in GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast episode 13.
Luckily Abu just happens to be one of the funniest people in either the games industry or acting business, and tackles each of our questions magnificently, with a trademark “buzz” that will ring through your ears. That’s after he gives us a deep-dive into what it’s like working as an actor who has to pretend Watford is the ocean, and what motivates the themes behind Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.
For the full podcast episode, just tune in with your usual podcast provider, or choose your preferred service from our links below:
GLHF’s Game & Fortune Podcast: Episode 13 – Bayek’s Buzzers with Abubakar Salim is now available on the following platforms:
- Spotify
- Amazon Music
- Google Podcasts
- Apple Podcasts
- YouTube
- Podbean
- Player.FM
- Boomplay
- Podchaser
- Listen Notes
- iHeartRadio
- Samsung Podcasts (find us on the app!)