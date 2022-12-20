DualSense Edge hands-on: PS5’s expensive pro controller feels premium and intuitive

We had the opportunity to literally put our hands on the new DualSense Edge PS5 controller, and learn if it’s really worthy of that expensive $199.99 price tag.

Sony wanted to keep the same form factor as the original DualSense, and in the meantime add more features. The controller feels sturdier, and slightly heavier (330g versus 280g, or Xbox Elite’s 345g) as it introduces only a few visual changes.

Sony is leading with the narrative that it can last longer than regular controllers, as you can replace the analog sticks - which lately feel the most fragile component in a controller, as shown by drifting Joy-Cons and more. You’ll be able to buy standalone components, but those will only be spare parts, and won’t add more compared to what you get on day one.

Having played a bit with the Edge, it feels simple, clean, and intuitive. It’s complex, not complicated, as you’d expect from a mainstream console such as PlayStation. It must be that I’m in my Lego phase, but it was also fun to just swap components in and out of the controller, finding the right setup for each of the games available during the hands-on session.

Sony will drop a new PS5 firmware as soon as it launches the DualSense Edge, introducing an app of sorts in the dashboard so you can completely customize your experience with it. You’ll be even shown a quick tour guiding you through all the new features.

The controller can store up to three user profiles in its memory, with 30 more available on your consoles that you’ll be able to swap in on the fly. You can switch between profiles by pushing the left function button and one of the front buttons. The right function button, instead, allows you to tweak the audio volumes when headphones are on.

DualSense Edge features back buttons, function keys, and adjustable triggers.

Pushing the left function button and Options, you also get a window in the middle of the screen allowing you to change all the settings in your current profile, without passing through the main dashboard. Once set, shortcuts and customization will also be available across PS5’s home screen.

Settings allow you to precisely adjust the triggers’ dead zones from 0 to 100, even asymmetrically, and the same goes for the analog sticks, also featuring five different sensitivity curves - “Quick” accelerates the amount of registered input as you tilt the sticks, “Digital” unlocks the deepest tilt as soon as you touch the stick, and more.

Buttons are entirely remappable, as you can swap this for that and even remove specific inputs, and the same goes for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Right below the analog sticks are the function buttons, which even make it more comfortable to keep the controller in your hands when in an idle position - a safe place for resting your thumbs. Despite the short length, we never triggered them by mistake, either.

The analog sticks of the DualSense Edge have function buttons, which make the controller even more comfortable to hold.

Lift the black cover using the “Release” button on the back, and you can extract both sticks individually, complete with the mechanical parts below them. It’s intuitive as the sticks smoothly slip out of their slots, which are extremely clean, with no cables nor chips in sight.

The process is not as clicky as you’d expect, as the only feedback you receive comes from the small lever you close to lock the slot, but that’s not the case when you put the cover back on, at least. While the cover looks a bit glossy, it doesn’t seem to retain fingerprints.

DualSense Edge is also equipped with two extra stick caps, which you can easily pull out and click back in anytime. Both are concave, a short one as the original, the other a bit longer, and you can even combine them, if you want. As soon as you get to play with the concave stick caps, you won’t want to go back to DualSense’s original caps, as they feel much better both in terms of production quality and comfort.

The package features an elegant white carrying case, stylized after PS5. A smart detail is the back slot, allowing you to charge the controller even without removing it from the case, something you’ll enjoy if dust is your enemy.

The included stylish carrying case lets you charge your DualSense Edge controller while keeping it away from dust.

The braided cable is optional, the controller being wireless, and doesn’t look as thick as some competitors’ cables, but it features a mechanical lock that makes it much harder to inadvertently remove it.

DualSense’s touchpad has changed a bit, as well. Moving from one profile to another, up to three LEDs notify you of the one currently in use, even though the lights disappear shortly after, and you’re left wondering which profile you’re using when leaving it for a bit.

The four back buttons have two different shapes. A longer one makes them slide behind Edge’s grips, so keeping the controller in your hands is still comfortable. This is recommended for replacing prolonged and recurrent inputs, like pushing on the accelerator in a racing game.

The second shape is way smaller and protrudes out - perfect for FPS games. There’s also a magnetic grip leading you to where they should land.

The full DualSese Edge set includes the controller, replaceable stick caps, back buttons, the braided cable, and a carrying case.

Triggers now feature adjustable lengths, with a little switch on the back of the controller allowing you to customize their travel distance. It’s smart how that didn’t require additional space in the design, leaving you wondering why that hasn’t been the standard for video game controllers.

The ability to manually tweak the travel distance makes a huge difference in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. A shorter length makes it quicker to lift a weapon and aim at your target with the left trigger, and faster to shoot them. At the same time, you’ll want to switch to a longer one if you’re driving a car in Gran Turismo 7 and need precise feedback from your acceleration.

Our first hands-on with the DualSense Edge felt good: swapping parts in and out is practical and clean, and the customization experience looks intuitive and deep, both in the hardware and on console.

This likely won’t change your perspective on the hefty price tag, but it was interesting to find out the concept that led Sony to such a high-end device - as it’ll be looking at how the community reacts to it, both when it comes to adopting it, and being creative about customizing it.