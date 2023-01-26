Best murder mystery games that let you play detective

Disco Elysium is a game like no other, even the ones on this list. It mixes together racial identities, accents, and dialects to give you a feeling of both familiarity, and simultaneously confusion. While the detective you control has a name, a body, and a face, but all aspects of his personality are up to you. You can choose to have a charming silver-tongue, or to beat the answers out of people. Both paths are just as valid. If you want the real detective experience, where no method is better than another, then this is the game for you.